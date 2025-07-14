Charles Barkley Reveals Kevin Durant’s Missing Quality That Makes LeBron James Better Than Him

Is Kevin Durant one of the all-time basketball greats? Yes. But does he have enough credentials to be in the same conversation as LeBron James. Probably not. And that’s what Charles Barkley recently spoke about, highlighting that one quality that the two-time NBA champ lacks.

On the Dan Patrick Show, the Round Mound of Rebound was asked about comparing Kevin Durant to LeBron James. He said Durant should always believe he’s better, because any player chasing greatness needs that mindset. That said, answering the question honestly, Barkley acknowledged that there’s a glaring difference between the two.

Chuck brought up KD’s leadership, or lack of it, noting that he doesn’t have it at the same level as LeBron. After all, LeBron has found success with every NBA team he’s joined, while Durant has had to jump ship multiple times. That might have been the point Barkley was trying to make.

“Do I think KD is as good as LeBron? I do not. I don’t think he has his leadership qualities,” Barkley said. “I think that’s a fair question, but KD’s answer should be yes.”

To further emphasize his point about self-belief, Barkley adamantly answered “yes” when asked if he was better than Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. Ask anyone in the basketball community, and they’d laugh it off. But Chuck, with his mentality, will always consider him better than anyone else.

That said, LeBron is a step ahead of KD, and perhaps anyone else in the NBA today, when it comes to credentials and overall quality. Still, Chuck doesn’t believe either LeBron or Durant deserve to be compared to the absolute GOAT in his eyes: Jordan.

No LeBron James in Chuck’s all-time top 5

Almost everyone in the NBA has a different take on who the GOAT is. More often than not, their all-time lists look quite different too, with surprising omissions or placements often catching the eye. Just imagine LeBron not being in the top five.

During an appearance on All the Smoke a couple of years ago, the ex-Philadelphia 76ers superstar revealed that his five best NBA players of all time included Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell. So, Chuck’s a fan of the OGs.

But the fact that he didn’t have James or Kobe Bryant on that list was surprising to many. He also didn’t consider Larry Bird or Magic Johnson, players considered by many to be some of the greatest of all time.

Bryant came sixth in his list, followed immediately by LeBron. It’s a baffling ranking to consider, even though all the players named are bona fide legends of basketball. Still, to each his own.