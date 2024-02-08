“You Pay $44000 To Go To The Super Bowl?”: Charles Barkley Vehemently Claims Only ‘Idiots’ Would Spend Thousands To Attend An NFL SB

The biggest sporting event in the United States of America – the NFL Super Bowl 2024, is around the corner, and fans are scouring the internet for tickets to the game. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be hosted by the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Recently, NBA Hall of Famer – Charles Barkley was discussing the Super Bowl in ‘The Steam Room’ podcast with his running mate – Ernie Johnson and was surprised to hear the prices of the tickets.

During the podcast, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson were asked about the ticket prices for the first-ever Super Bowl played, before it was revealed to be $12. The discussion then proceeded to the prices of the 2024 event, and the answer left Barkley gasping for breath. Here is what he said, “I don’t give a damn how much money you got. If you pay $44,000 to go to the Super Bowl, you are a damn fool and an idiot. That’s crazy.”

The caller mentioned the prices of the Super Bowl LVIII to range anywhere between $6,300 to $44,000. Barkley was perplexed after hearing the prices and found it unfathomable that fans were willing to spend so much money on a singular sporting event. He advised the listeners to save their money and felt it was stupid to spend so much, irrespective of a person’s riches.

The tickets are said to be the most expensive in the event’s history. According to an article by ‘Cincinnati.com‘, 2024 ticket prices have been bumped up by 70% compared to the previous year. On some online ticketing platforms, the prices have exceeded the $44,000 mark. The most expensive ticket, according to ‘Ticketmaster’, is a resale ticket which was bought for a whopping $75,000. So, as much as Barkley’s disbelief is justified, he isn’t aware of just how bad this price situation is really getting.

Charles Barkley makes his Super Bowl pick

The NBA superstar appeared on the show ‘Inside the NFL’ and said, “I have bet against Patrick Mahomes two games in a row, but let me tell you something, I am undaunted, I’m going with the San Francisco 49ers.” He has been following the NFL season and has bet against the Kansas City Chiefs on the last two occasions. The team led by superstar Patrick Mahomes has proved him wrong and now has a shot at winning consecutive titles. However, this has not fazed Barkley. The 1993 NBA MVP has decided to bet against the Chiefs a third time by picking the 49ers.

The NBA player also voiced his support for popstar Taylor Swift by coming to her defense against fans screaming at her after a loss. The Grammy-winning musician has been dating the Kansas State Chiefs’ tight-end – Travis Kelce, and has been subject to hateful comments by the fans. Barkley spoke about it on CNN, and said, “If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift, saying she ruined it, you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jacka**. You can be a or b.”

Taylor Swift has been attending most of the Chiefs games and is expected to be present this Sunday night at the Super Bowl. The sporting event will have a lot of celebrities in attendance, including a half-time performance by Grammy-winning artist – Usher.