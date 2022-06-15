“Ayo Fake Klay Thompson, We need you on the floor next season!”: Patrick Beverley eats into the hype of the man who impersonated Warriors star, and gets a reply back!

Fake Klay Thompson is a search term that suddenly is creating waves – something nobody expected 3 days ago.

A man who is now known to many as Fake Klay Thompson managed to sneak into the Chase Center and is making waves – Patrick Beverley thinks he’s got something in him. A couple of days ago, news broke out that a man who looked like a Wish.com version of the Splash brother walked into the Arena, and did not get stopped by security.

He managed to just glide through the defenses like a hot knife through butter and shot a couple of three-point shots as well. They were good shots too until it all fell apart when he air-balled a layup. Right then and there, Fake Klay Thompson was caught out. Everyone in the Chase Center knows that even though he’s known for his jump shot, he still can make a layup when there is nobody watching.

That was the nail in the coffin for the YouTuber who has been spotted before at games. After being made out by security, he was promptly escorted off the premises and was banned for life. He was not refunded his courtside ticket seat cost, which cost him a whopping $10k. The video has gone viral though, and Pat Bev thinks he should be helping the Timberwolves the next time they play the Golden State Warriors.

Ayo Fake Klay when the Timberwolves play Golden State next season, we need you on the Floor at Target Center gang🙏🏾🏀🤦🏾‍♂️🐐 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 15, 2022

Fake Klay Thompson enjoyed his 10 minutes of fame – but he is back to being Dawson Gurley

Once someone has a viral prank of this magnitude, it is bound to garner attention. Pat Bev, the perennial menace saw this and he wants him around like a rabbit’s foot. Big Daws replied, and it looks like he will be there for the GSW away games, by the looks of it.

I’ll be there Pat 🙌🏼 — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 15, 2022

Usually, pranksters get caught because they don’t have any semblance of athletic abilities. But this guy actually could make 3s and looked similar to the real Klay as well.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 But he can shoot better than real Klay — MAl (@18Mohand) June 15, 2022

Even if this does happen, it is a great marketing tool and would be a win for both parties.

make sure this happens, this is just good marketing — Avalon (@AvyWitDaShotty) June 15, 2022

