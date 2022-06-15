Basketball

“Ayo Fake Klay Thompson, We need you on the floor next season!”: Patrick Beverley eats into the hype of the man who impersonated Warriors star, and gets a reply back!

"Ayo Fake Klay Thompson, We need you on the floor next season!": Patrick Beverley eats into the hype of the man who impersonated Warriors star, and gets a reply back!
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"This proves Canon is going to break all of Stephen Curry's records": NBA fans hilariously troll Warriors star after he misses a dribble during practice
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Ayo Fake Klay Thompson, We need you on the floor next season!": Patrick Beverley eats into the hype of the man who impersonated Warriors star, and gets a reply back!
“Ayo Fake Klay Thompson, We need you on the floor next season!”: Patrick Beverley eats into the hype of the man who impersonated Warriors star, and gets a reply back!

Fake Klay Thompson is a search term that suddenly is creating waves – something nobody…