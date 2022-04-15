“You take me off of that team, we’re a Lottery Team”: Tracy McGrady claims he deserved to win 2003 MVP over Tim Duncan

Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady was arguably one of the most explosive players ever to play the game of basketball.

A shooting guard with a 6’8″ frame was unheard of in the early 2000s, and McGrady was certainly an anomaly. One of the most physically gifted guards, TMac, created a name for himself as one of the most feared players in the league.

With many weapons in his scoring arsenal, Tracy started off slowly but eventually picked it up and became a 20+ point scorer by his fourth season in the league. Not only that, the 7-time All-Star won the scoring title twice in his career as well.

In an era where there were players like Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Tim Duncan becoming the MVP certainly wasn’t an easy feat. But despite his phenomenal performances, and scoring title, McGrady never won the MVP trophy with his best finish coming in the 2002-03 season where he finished in the 4th place in the race.

Tracy McGrady claims that he should have won the 2003 MVP trophy

In the 2002-03 season, McGrady showed the world what he was really capable of. Averaging a league-high 32.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, TMac took home his first scoring title.

Not only that, but the 7-time All-Star also led his team with a mediocre supporting cast to a winning record and an 8th seed in the Western Conference.

But despite his best efforts, McGrady lost out to Spurs legend Tim Duncan. In an episode of the Big Podcast, McGrady said, “When you look at a guy that is putting up crazy numbers….. He gets his team into the playoffs whether it’s a 7th or 8th seed…. He doesn’t have that type of talent around him that’s an MVP to me because if you take him off of that they won’t make the playoffs.”

McGrady then compared his 2003 season to the same. “I had a year like that my 2003 year. I mean, when I played for the Magic, I’m not playing with no other All-Stars….. I get my team to the sixth seed and I’m averaging 32 points… You take me off of that team, we’re a lottery team.”

He added, “Tim Duncan got it that year…. You take you take him off of the Spurs, they still make the playoffs. They have a well-oiled machine.”

While TMac made his argument for the MVP trophy, Shaquille O’Neal was quick to point out why it was Tim Duncan who deserved it. “No, they don’t….. Because a lot of those guys got their success off of him….. They win some games, but they don’t make the playoffs”

