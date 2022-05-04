“You would have to put a big body like Horace Grant, Dennis Rodman”: Scottie Pippen on defending Giannis and comparisons to Shaq

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen believes he would never be able to guard a force like Giannis Antetokounmpo, comparing him to Shaquille O’Neal.

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has become every media outlet’s muse, considering his series of controversial statements and claims off-late. During the promotion of his memoir Unguarded, Pippen did a host of interviews making sensational claims one after the other.

His comments on former teammate Michael Jordan weren’t well-received widely. Pippen publicly accused MJ of being selfish and ruining the game of basketball. In what many believe, Pip’s statements were marketing tactics employed to increase the sales on the bookshelves.

Nonetheless, Pippen has become a source of TRPs, with many media outlets wanting the six-time champion to appear on their show. The former Bulls forward holds the treasure of some of the unheard old school stories never told about the NBA.

During a recent appearance on the TrashTalk Production, Pipped showered his praise on the reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, comparing him to Shaq, adding that the Greek Freak has more range.

Scottie Pippen gives his flowers to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At the mere age of 27, Giannis has cemented one of the most inspiring legacies in the league. Many regard the Bucks superstar as the current best player in the world. Standing at 6″11′, Giannis is nothing but brute strength and muscle bulldozing his way through the paint.

His ability to dominate in the paint had many compare him to Shaquille O’Neal, with the Diesel also lending his Superman nickname to Giannis. During a recent interview, Bulls veteran Pippen gave his take on the Giannis-Shaq comparisons.

“I think you have to try to force him (Giannis) out on the floor. When I mean out on the floor, you got to take him out of the paint, that’s your first job. Not an easy task by any means. He’s definitely a dominant player. Reminds me a lot of Shaq, but I’m going to say that he has a bit more range than what Shaq had.”

When asked about guarding the Greek Freak, Pip admitted to being undersized for the job.

“I don’t think I’m the guy that could guard Giannis, he’s too big for me. I’d be more of the help or the double. You would have to put a big body on him, like Horace Grant, Dennis Rodman. He’s a tall order.”

Pippen does make some valid points considering Giannis has widened his skill set, developing a jumper and improving his free throw shooting. On the other hand, when comes to defending the Greek superstar, there are only a few who can stop the freight train from the basket.

