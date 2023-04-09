“There’s no such word as gorgeous-er”: Having Thirsted for Halle Berry, Shaquille O’Neal Flirts With 3 Women Podcast Hosts 

Put Shaquille O’Neal in the company of women and he will turn on the charm like a switch. Just leave it to him to impress the ladies. After all, how won’t he? He is Shaq.

The sheer visibility of O’Neal’s persona means that everyone knows him, at least in America. And that in and of itself is part of his charm. So, when he was invited to the Non-Negotiable Podcast, of course, he turned that charm on.

Shaq’s name and success are the staples of stories in the Black Community. His appearance on the show was fun, to say the least. He kicked off things in the most Shaq way possible, by complimenting the hosts. And of course, flirting with them.

“There’s no such word as gorgeous-er or gorgeous-est”: Shaquille O’Neal Flirts With 3 Women Podcast Hosts in the most unassuming way

The podcast is centered around the hosts talking about the non-negotiables in life. The hosts ask about Shaq’s definition of “non-negotiable” in life and the big fella decides to pick out the fact that he chose women with no makeup.

Here is when he decides to give out a thesis on the word “gorgeous”. When poked further about the whole no-makeup theory, he says, “Because if I decide to pick you, you’re gorgeous”. The women are instantly floored.

He elucidates, “There’s no such word as gorgeous-er or gorgeous-est, if I choose you, you’re gorgeous”. Nobody has a smoother game than Shaq. We can see it unfold in the video and it is not even 3 minutes in! Just take a look for yourself.

Without really flirting, Shaq manages to captivate the attention of the women he is talking to. He sticks firm to his choice of women without make-up. This is the same guy who once thirsted over Halle Berry!

Shaq was once head over heels for Halle Berry

Yes, young Shaquille O’Neal was in love with Halle Berry, so much so that he wrote to her when he was in college. Halle even replied to him, saying he’d be in the NBA one day.

And young O’Neal was lucky enough to meet her one day in 1999. The best part is that just a year later Halle was in Madison Square Garden for a game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Of course, Shaq had to show out for his crush. He dunked all over the Knicks, scoring 43 points and destroying Patrick Ewing.

It looks like the entrepreneur and Lakers legend has come a long way since then. These days, he will impress anyone and everyone.