“Young Man, I Said Good Morning”: Teen Kevin Durant’s Reaction to Older Woman’s Correction Left Trainer in Awe

Kevin Durant has developed a reputation through his interactions on social media. He isn’t afraid to bicker with fans, even if that means coming across as a villain. His perception online may be malicious to some, but that isn’t the reality of who he is. An encounter from his early years in the NBA contrasts with the version of Durant that many paint him out to be.

Advertisement

Ever since Durant decided to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016, his perception among basketball fans has changed. He was once the most loved player in the league, and immediately became the most hated. He didn’t make things better for himself through his hostile energy on social media, specifically on X.

Regardless, Durant remains true to himself and the morals his mother taught him from a young age. His trainer, Alan Stein Jr., witnessed Durant’s true nature firsthand as a high school student. KD was a sophomore at National Christian, looking to expand on his game. The two made their way to a local YMCA to get some work in.

As they were getting ready to enter, an elderly employee said good morning to both Durant and Stein. Durant didn’t seem to hear the woman, but his actions following left a lasting impression on Stein.

“Young man, I said good morning,” the woman repeated. “I’m sorry. Good morning, ma’am,” Durant responded.

KD initially had his hood on, blocking his view of the woman. Instead of blowing the lady off, he addressed her with respect following his mistake. Stein cites that moment as a memory that he will never forget. “He realized he hadn’t shown good character, and he corrected it right away,” Stein said.

This is an example of Durant’s humility and ability to take accountability when he is in the wrong. Over a decade later, Durant has remained the same person. His interactions on social media aren’t fueled by refusing to accept accountability. More often than not, he is trying to point out the flawed thinking of NBA fans.

It’s very hard for an individual to reach the level of success that Durant has if their character is poor. The two-time NBA champion is one of the all-time greats for a reason, and his respect and humility are a big reason why.