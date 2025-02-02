“You Think I Like Glen Taylor? Nah”: Kevin Garnett Uses His Past Beef with Wolves Owner to Speak on Jimmy Butler

The Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga has dominated NBA media headlines for over a month. Now, most people seem to be getting tired of the drama. On a recent episode of Ticket & the Truth, Kevin Garnett spoke rather brazenly on the ongoing issue. The NBA legend used his own example to help Butler understand that he has made a mistake.

Advertisement

KG said that former players like him have gone through the wringer to fight for players’ rights. After years of evolution, the league has reached a point where players get what they truly deserve.

In a time like this, when Butler starts being unprofessional and inconsiderate, it gives the entire league a bad reputation. KG referred to his feud with the Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to make his point.

He said, “You think I like Glen Taylor? You think I like that mother***er? Nah.” Keeping the personal disputes aside to be a well-respected professional is something Butler should’ve focused on.

“You think I like Glen Taylor? You think I like that muthafu***? Nah!” KG too real 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8YqRqb5ZvE — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) February 1, 2025

KG did that when he was in the middle of a similar situation. He spent 12 years of his career playing for the Minnesota franchise. During the final years of his stint, he wasn’t seeing Taylor eye to eye. Even after his retirement, when it was time for Garnett’s jersey to be retired by the franchise, he refused. In 2022, he accepted the same honor from the Celtics.

During a conversation with Shams Charania of The Athletic in 2020, KG said, “My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish. At this point, I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him.”

Despite having no soft corner in his heart for Taylor, KG stayed true to his job, something he wishes Butler would’ve done too.

KG believes Jimmy Butler is putting others at harm’s way

The NBA has had four lockouts, in 1995, 1996, 1998-99, and 2011. All four lockouts happened during KG’s NBA career. The Celtics legend believes that his generation’s struggles are being undone in real time with Butler going all out to make a mockery out of the profession.

He said, “This is how non-guarantees are going to come into our league. For sh*t like this.” If this abuse of power continues to happen, teams will start working on a model where their interest and the franchise’s future is protected.

In the end, it will be a major loss for all the other players in the league.

All of this can be avoided. But it seems like Butler is too caught up in his own interest to see how his actions are also putting other players at harm’s way.