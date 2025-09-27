“Your Mental Health Is Attached To LeBron James”: Kevin Durant Goes At LBJ’s ‘Friend’

Kevin Durant seems to be warming up for the new season, not just on the hardcourt, where he’ll be suiting up for his new team, the Houston Rockets, but also on his phone, where he’s gonna spend a chunk of his free time defending his legacy against trolls. Earlier today, he went up against a supposed friend and fanboy of LeBron James.

Durant has always been the butt of jokes in Stephen Curry and LeBron comparisons, and some accounts on X (formerly Twitter) take it too far, perhaps to just get on the two-time NBA champ’s nerves. More often than not, they’re successful.

A user decided to call out Durant’s habit of getting irked by people who are irrelevant to his basketball legacy. “No way they should be in your head like that,” they wrote, prompting a hilarious and shocking response from the ex-Golden State Warriors man.

“Sorry, Bums annoy me. Your mental health is attached to LeBron James, though, which is insane because you don’t hoop against him or nothing, your name is just cuffs, hahaha sh** be wild in 2025,” Durant wrote.

Sorry, Bums annoy me….your mental health is attached to LeBron James though, which is insane because you don’t hoop against him or nothing, your name is just cuffs…hahaha shit be wild in 2025 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 26, 2025

KD, understandably, has always kept an eye on popular fan accounts on social media, and this particular one has consistently stood up for Bron. That’s why he directed that dig at LeBron toward this specific person.

That said, the trolls are relentless. In the same X thread, a fan brought up a graphic quoting Durant about always being second. The caption claimed Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 because LeBron dominated him during his Miami Heat days. That’s inaccurate, of course, since Durant made the move after his Thunder lost to Golden State in the 2016 playoffs. He could have chosen to stay quiet, but instead, he fired back with yet another jab.

“If somebody else said this you would call him a great leader lol enjoy your night syriek,” said Durant.

If somebody else said this you would call him a great leader lol enjoy your night syriek — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 27, 2025

This just goes to show that no matter how much KD achieves on the court, he can’t seem to stop justifying his actions off it to fans on social media. Their opinions shouldn’t be a matter of life and death for a future Hall of Famer, yet somehow, he always makes it seem that way.