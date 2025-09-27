mobile app bar

“Your Mental Health Is Attached To LeBron James”: Kevin Durant Goes At LBJ’s ‘Friend’

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant seems to be warming up for the new season, not just on the hardcourt, where he’ll be suiting up for his new team, the Houston Rockets, but also on his phone, where he’s gonna spend a chunk of his free time defending his legacy against trolls. Earlier today, he went up against a supposed friend and fanboy of LeBron James.

Durant has always been the butt of jokes in Stephen Curry and LeBron comparisons, and some accounts on X (formerly Twitter) take it too far, perhaps to just get on the two-time NBA champ’s nerves. More often than not, they’re successful.

A user decided to call out Durant’s habit of getting irked by people who are irrelevant to his basketball legacy. “No way they should be in your head like that,” they wrote, prompting a hilarious and shocking response from the ex-Golden State Warriors man.

“Sorry, Bums annoy me. Your mental health is attached to LeBron James, though, which is insane because you don’t hoop against him or nothing, your name is just cuffs, hahaha sh** be wild in 2025,” Durant wrote.

KD, understandably, has always kept an eye on popular fan accounts on social media, and this particular one has consistently stood up for Bron. That’s why he directed that dig at LeBron toward this specific person.

That said, the trolls are relentless. In the same X thread, a fan brought up a graphic quoting Durant about always being second. The caption claimed Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 because LeBron dominated him during his Miami Heat days. That’s inaccurate, of course, since Durant made the move after his Thunder lost to Golden State in the 2016 playoffs. He could have chosen to stay quiet, but instead, he fired back with yet another jab.

“If somebody else said this you would call him a great leader lol enjoy your night syriek,” said Durant.

This just goes to show that no matter how much KD achieves on the court, he can’t seem to stop justifying his actions off it to fans on social media. Their opinions shouldn’t be a matter of life and death for a future Hall of Famer, yet somehow, he always makes it seem that way.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these