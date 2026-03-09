mobile app bar

“Not a Burner Account”: Mike Tirico Roasts Kevin Durant for Trash Talking Fans During Rockets vs. Spurs

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center

Kevin Durant’s “burner account” allegations have arguably been the biggest story surrounding the future Hall of Famer in the 2025–26 season, with the Houston Rockets forward believed to have been using a different social media account to throw shade at his teammates, past and present. Inevitably, the roasts come out, directed at Durant when his basketball doesn’t do the talking.

The Rockets faced a red-hot San Antonio Spurs team on Sunday and got destroyed offensively. The Spurs won 145-120, with Victor Wembanyama scoring 29. On the other side, Durant scored 23, having a relatively tame evening. But that didn’t stop him from trying to get under the skin of the home fans.

Durant loves picking fights with fans and sees it as healthy for the NBA’s growth overall. So, with the score at 128-108 and the game effectively over, he decided to throw some verbal jabs the way of a fan. Announcer Mike Tirico, however, was ready with an epic response.

This is not from the burner account, this is from the real thing,” Tirico said during broadcast, which shed light on the “burner account” situation once again.

Of course, this wasn’t the best night for Durant to be saying too much. They were completely outclassed, something the Slim Reaper would like to avoid a repeat of if the two sides meet during the playoffs in a couple months’ time.

One thing is certain, though. The next time Durant tries to spark online debates on X or try to pick battles with fans in attendance, his “burner account” debacle will be brought up. After all, he (allegedly) used it to criticize teammates like Alperen Sengun for not being able to shoot or defend. The screenshots that showed the chats also mentioned Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving’s names in negative light.

Durant has neither confirmed, nor denied that they were his accounts. It’s not like he’ll end up committing perjury if he says no. So, one has to wonder if it’s really the former Warriors star behind those texts.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these