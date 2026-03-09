“Not a Burner Account”: Mike Tirico Roasts Kevin Durant for Trash Talking Fans During Rockets vs. Spurs

Kevin Durant’s “burner account” allegations have arguably been the biggest story surrounding the future Hall of Famer in the 2025–26 season, with the Houston Rockets forward believed to have been using a different social media account to throw shade at his teammates, past and present. Inevitably, the roasts come out, directed at Durant when his basketball doesn’t do the talking.

The Rockets faced a red-hot San Antonio Spurs team on Sunday and got destroyed offensively. The Spurs won 145-120, with Victor Wembanyama scoring 29. On the other side, Durant scored 23, having a relatively tame evening. But that didn’t stop him from trying to get under the skin of the home fans.

Durant loves picking fights with fans and sees it as healthy for the NBA’s growth overall. So, with the score at 128-108 and the game effectively over, he decided to throw some verbal jabs the way of a fan. Announcer Mike Tirico, however, was ready with an epic response.

“This is not from the burner account, this is from the real thing,” Tirico said during broadcast, which shed light on the “burner account” situation once again.

Mike Tirico absolutely roasted Kevin Durant about his burner: “This is not from the burner account, this is from the real thing. pic.twitter.com/Ttt6eDLZIC — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 9, 2026

Of course, this wasn’t the best night for Durant to be saying too much. They were completely outclassed, something the Slim Reaper would like to avoid a repeat of if the two sides meet during the playoffs in a couple months’ time.

One thing is certain, though. The next time Durant tries to spark online debates on X or try to pick battles with fans in attendance, his “burner account” debacle will be brought up. After all, he (allegedly) used it to criticize teammates like Alperen Sengun for not being able to shoot or defend. The screenshots that showed the chats also mentioned Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving’s names in negative light.

KD new burner got exposed Why is bro talking sh*t about all his teammates pic.twitter.com/RGzKiuYbGq — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 15, 2026

Durant has neither confirmed, nor denied that they were his accounts. It’s not like he’ll end up committing perjury if he says no. So, one has to wonder if it’s really the former Warriors star behind those texts.