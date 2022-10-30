Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs the Clippers? Pelicans Release Injury Report on All-Star

Oct 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in attendance during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The electric star, Zion Williamson missed out on the last game for the New Orleans Pelicans but the question is, will he feature against the Los Angeles Clippers?

Williamson is the player on everyone’s minds. The explosive power forward started off the blocks with quite the ferocity but he missed out on the last two games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The reason? A right posterior hip/ lower back contusion kept the forward out of the games. But is he better?

Will Zion Williamson feature? New Orleans Pelicans release injury report ahead of their game against the Clippers

As per the latest injury report from New Orleans, Williamson is still listed as questionable. The same issue looks to be persisting and hampering his return. Along with him, Herb Jones is listed as questionable.

Although, this usually means it will be a game-time decision and chances are he will feature.

Zion Williamson and Herb Jones are questionable for Sunday’s game at the Clippers#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 30, 2022

Notably, Brandon Ingram is still out of the picture for the Pelicans.

