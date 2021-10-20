“Is Ben Simmons playing the Season Opener against the Pelicans?”: Sixers’ star suspended by Head Coach Doc Rivers for the first game of the 2021-22 Season

Sixers’ star Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice by Head Coach Doc Rivers for being a distraction, suspended for a game

During the past summer, Ben Simmons has made himself a household name. While other players achieve the same by showing their domination on the court, Ben Simmons approached a different path. The 3x NBA All-Star earned a lot of popularity due to his drama throughout the summer with the Sixers. After the Sixers got knocked out in the Conference Semis, a lot of fingers were raised at Ben Simmons. The Sixers put Simmons on the trade block, a year after they signed him on the supermax extension. Unable to find a trade, the Sixers were met with a different problem. Now Simmons demanded a trade, and the Sixers failed to find one.

Also Read: “Let’s have other Bubba Wallaces winning!”: Michael Jordan believes that NASCAR audiences will come around to the messaging of the Black Lives Matter movement eventually

However, people thought the trouble was dealt with, once Simmons returned to Philly. They thought he would suit up for the Sixers yet again. However, his behavior at practice camp has been abysmal. Head Coach Doc Rivers couldn’t deal with it anymore, and kicked Simmons out of practice yesterday.

Simmons was tossed early in practice, essentially for a refusal to participate in the next stage of the session, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/wq2hN07lny — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2021

Will Ben Simmons suit up tonight?

No, Ben Simmons would not play tonight. After getting kicked out of practice, it was shortly announced that the Sixers’ star has been suspended for the season opener.

The 76ers say Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game for “detrimental conduct” to the team. Simmons will not play the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans Wednesday night. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 19, 2021

Also Read: “LeBron James gotta get the biggest headband in the world to cover that bald spot”: Charles Barkley hilariously trolls Lakers Superstar for his hairline

This suspension would certainly affect the Sixers on opening night but was important from a team perspective. Joel Embiid and co would face a Zion Williamson-less Pelicans.

If Ben can manage to stay out of trouble, we may see him in the Sixers’ next game. However, the chances of that happening seem low.