"You're 70! grow up Skip Bayless!": NBA fans rip into the cotton-topped analyst dressed like Steve Jobs for his incessant ramble about Jordans on 'Undisputed''

Skip Bayless used to be fun to watch – Now he’s just a grumpy old grandpa who pines for someone who’s about 15 years younger than him.

Michael Jordan is one of the most well-known athletes of all time, and Skip Bayless thinks so too. But where he takes it too far is the constant brown-nosing. He dresses like a tech mogul who decided to spend his money like how a teenager would. His story about how he came to wear Jordans is a clear statement about his inability to stop rambling.

To judge a person based on what he wears is one, but judging based on shoes that are appropriate for the age is nuts. In a question that was written by him, to himself, he speaks about why he wears Jordans and not dress shoes to work. To a normal man, one would wear shoes because he feels comfortable – not because he wants to be a rose in the middle of weeds (paraphrasing his quote).

He started wearing Jordan futures after trying on the Air Jordan 1, he found them so comfortable that he kept buying them in different colors. He was running to work (because of humble flex) and he felt like a rebel. In a podcast where they only show the torso above for most of the time, why does it matter what shoes you wear?

In honor of episode 23 of the podcast, I answer how I came to wear Jordans on air every single day on Undisputed. I am up to 62 pairs.pic.twitter.com/NQB8f5BAj7 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 20, 2022

Skip Bayless is a keyboard warrior who has a camera – 100% hypocrite who would take selfies but post a snide comment on Social media

At an age where most people are one foot into the grave, Skip Bayless is still going strong. Kudos to him for that. But apart from that, the man is a whiny man child who cannot stop kissing up Michael Jordan and putting down LeBron James. Someone who supports San Antonio Spurs should not be making atrocious takes, they have one of the mild-mannered teams.

70. Time to grow up Skippy — Tracy Presler (@TracyPresler1) June 21, 2022

If it was not for Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed would have fallen flat on its back a long time ago. A LeBron worshipper vs a Jordan stan, what better TV?

It is abundantly clear that Skip would melt into the asphalt the day MJ acknowledges his existence. He would have fulfilled his life’s purpose, and gotten acknowledged by Senpai? Oh, he would be over the moon.

The guy was tearing up talking about those 1985 Jordans — Apotheosis (@alpotheosis) June 20, 2022

What Skip should realize is that nobody asked for a repost of a story that didn’t do well in the first run. It’s like Sony re-releasing Morbius because people gas-lighted the media giant into thinking it was great. Nobody asked for it the first time, so why release it the second time around?

