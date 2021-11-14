“You’re a Celtic and obviously a guy that we think exceptionally high of, nothing doing”: Brad Stevens on his conversation with Jaylen Brown, squashing rumors of a trade for Ben Simmons

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens rubbishes rumors of trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Stevens has already conveyed the message to Brown.

According to several reports, the Sixers and the Celtics had engaged in potential trade talks involving Jaylen Brown and Ben Simmons. Recently, when asked Brad Stevens about these rumors, the Celtics president slammed these reports.

The Boston Celtics currently hold a 6-6 record in the league. The franchise made a couple of changes this off-season, including hiring a new head coach Ime Udoka. The Celtics traded Kemba Walker in exchange for Al Horford.

Reports of a potential Brown-Simmons trade surfaced in the media lately. Ironically, both the All-Stars were in the same draft class of 2016. While Simmons was the first pick, Brown was the third.

Celtics president Brad Stevens has slammed reports of the organization having any plans of shipping Brown to Philadelphia.

Brad Stevens addresses the rumors around a Jaylen Brown trade.

Brown is one of the most talented upcoming players in the league. The All-Star forward was currently averaging 24.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 1.2 SPG. Brown was shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from the 3-point line before suffering a hamstring strain in a game against the Miami Heat.

In the seasoned opener against the Knicks, Brown had a career-high 46-points. The 25-year old is currently recovering from a hamstring strain, expecting to miss a few more games. However, the Celtics are in no hurry to rush Brown from an injury.

Recently, Celtics president Brad Stevens made an appearance on the Toucher & Rich at 98.5 The SportsHub. Steven squashed rumors of trading Brown. He added that he had conveyed the message to the Celtics forward.

“I just walked up to Jaylen and said, ‘your name is all over the place as you know. Obviously, from our standpoint, you’re a Celtic and obviously a guy that we think exceptionally high of. Nothing doing,”’ Stevens said of his conversation with Brown on the speculation. “I just wanted to make sure that he has that peace of mind.”

Recently, Bill Simmons poked fun at the reports of a potential Brown-Simmons trade. The popular podcaster even tweeted about it.

“Hey, Daryl, it’s Brad.” “Hey.” “What’s going on with that guy who quit on your team and now does the bare minimum and completely torpedoed his trade value? Any interest in discussing a deal?” “We’d want Jaylen Brown.” “OK, I’m hanging up. Have a great rest of the day!” — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 8, 2021

Thus while Brown and Stevens have reinstituted faith in their relationship, there are no suitors for Simmons in the market.