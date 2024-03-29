Steve Kerr Defends Stephen Curry After Draymond Green’s Ejection Raises Question on Leadership

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams struggling to stay in the mix in the Western Conference. Currently in the 10th spot in the West with a 38-34 record, the Warriors are trying their best to stay ahead of teams to at least secure a spot in the play-in. However, things have not been easy and the doubts cast on Stephen Curry’s leadership have now led head coach Steve Kerr to step in.

The Golden State Warriors recently took down the Orlando Magic in their last matchup. The 101-93 over the Magic did not come easy as the Warriors had to deal with the ejection of Draymond Green within a few minutes into the game.

Though Steph Curry rallied his team to victory, it did not stop the doubters and naysayers from casting questions regarding his leadership. Specifically, Curry’s inability to control Draymond Green.

People questioning Curry’s inability to control the team or to cast doubts on his leadership was something Jay Williams went on to address on ESPN as well. Williams mentioned how competitive Stephen Curry is and it was Draymond Green who was diminishing Curry’s legacy.

An outrageous take, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to clear the air as he appeared on 95.7 The Game radio station. Kerr did not shift the blame on Green per se but he did make sure to defend his star point guard and all he has done for the team and the franchise.

“Draymond knows he’s a grown man. He’s got to handle his own business. Any mention of Steph being culpable is just ridiculous. The way Steph has carried our franchise represented our franchise for 15 years. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

For once, Steve Kerr may have been absolutely on point here. First of all, Stephen Curry has been doing all he can to keep his team afloat in the hopes of making a run for another championship before his prime starts to decline. The whole world saw the decline of Klay Thompson this year. Klay went from averaging 21.9 PPG last year to averaging 17.4 points this season, per Statmuse. While that may not seem like a major decline, it sure affected the team to the point that Thompson was shifted to the bench.

Now, with one of the main ‘Big Three’ being shifted to the bench should’ve been indication enough for Curry and Green to step it up a notch. While Steph has been giving it his all on the floor this season, Green has been going in a different direction completely. Being handed technicals, receiving ejections, and also serving suspensions when the team desperately needs you to step up? The questions should surround Draymond Green and his dedication to this squad instead of Stephen Curry.

Kerr got called out for defending Green and not Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors’ decline has led critics to question anything and everything that has been going on within the organization. Usually, it’s the players dealing with criticism but based on how the Warriors have been performing in late-game situations throughout the season, questions about Kerr’s coaching were prominent as well.

Kerr’s leadership as a coach was brought under the spotlight when Draymond Green was suspended last year in December. Veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith and Kerr went back and forth over it for quite some time. In fact, Smith criticized Kerr for defending Green and not siding with Curry.

Despite all the drama that the Warriors organization had to endure due to Draymond Green’s antics, it seems as if the four-time NBA champion still hasn’t learned his lesson. Moreover, it does not look like he even has the team’s best interest at heart. But is that enough to question Curry’s leadership? We’ll let you make your conclusion on that.