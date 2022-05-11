“Skip Bayless, would you speak to me like this if you were in front of me?”: Rudy Gobert claps back at the Fox Sports’ analyst for his disrespectful Shaq take

3x DPOY Rudy Gobert goes after Skip Bayless for his comments regarding the Gobert-Shaq debate on Undisputed last night

In the NBA, there have been big men that dominated the league for several years at once. Shaquille O’Neal was perhaps one of the most dominant bigs, nay, one of the most dominant players in NBA history. The 7’1 big was a monster in the paint and had to often face triple-teams, just to try and slow him down.

Recently, on the Big Shaq podcast, the big guy was asked how he’d fare against the 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert. Shaq commented that he’d easily score 12 on the big within 3 minutes. Rudy responded to the same, and he commented that he would lock Shaq’s a** up.

This did not sit right with a lot of analysts, who took the Lakers’ legend’s side in the debate. The TNT crew talked about the same, and sided with their own. Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless, Stephen A Smith, and many others, all spoke against the French big.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal would be arrested for what he’d do to Rudy Gobert!”: Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers legend would annihilate Jazz star if they ever went 1v1

Rudy Gobert clapped back at Skip Bayless for his ‘fake tough guy’ comment

Yesterday on Undisputed, Skip Bayless talked about the whole ordeal. He sided with Shaq and called Rudy a ‘fake tough guy’. This did not sit right with Gobert, who chose to respond to the analyst. He took it to his Twitter and put out multiple tweets.

Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?🤔 I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable… https://t.co/YZ0wjwtuE3 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 11, 2022

Rudy further went on to post a video trolling Skip’s take.

Only two people on this earth are allowed to talk to me that way @RealSkipBayless . And you’re not one of em. https://t.co/TGGfk2nAHe — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 11, 2022

Gobert usually doesn’t respond to such things, unless they’ve been said by Draymond Green. Skip really crossed a line for the Jazz big to break his silence and single the FS1 analyst out.

I guess sticking to facts like the others would’ve been fine, but Skip went overboard to get the views. This would’ve not sat right with Gobert.

Also Read: “Rudy Gobert would have ZERO chance against Shaquille O’Neal”: JJ Redick doesn’t think Jazz big man believes what he Tweeted out

Should be interesting to see whether Skip responds to the same on Undisputed today.