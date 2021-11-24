“I love to be present in my life, but I cannot wait to be on court”: Klay Thompson gives an emotional response about his nearly 900 days off the court for the Warriors

When quizzed about returning to the court for the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson could not help but get a bit emotional.

The Golden State Warriors are undoubtedly spearheading the NBA right now, two seasons since they made it to the finals. The California outfit missed playoffs for two seasons in a row, and one thing was common in both seasons. The lack of Klay Thompson.

Thompson was hit with an unfortunate ACL injury vs the Toronto Raptors during the 2018/19 finals, ruling him out for the entire 2019/20 season. When he was nearing a return, lightning struck again, this time in the form of an Achilles tear.

Klay Thompson cannot wait to resume normal service with the Golden State Warriors

Last week it was reported that Klay Thompson was oh-so-close to making his return, having been given the medical all-clear to join training. Steve Kerr spilt water on everyone’s dreams, claiming that the reports were fake.

While his return date may still be up in the air, one thing is certain — Thompson is looking forward to it more than anyone else. The Athletic released an interview clipping where the guard was asked about his recovery.

“I don’t fear getting hurt again, because the last two times I did get hurt, it was just such a freak accident, you can say.”

Clearly getting emotional and dropping hints at this point, Thompson continued on the same beat, explaining how he is almost impatient to play.

“I hate to use the phrase ‘can’t wait’ ’cause I love to be present in my life, but I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior.”

If the 31-year-old is to make a return any time soon, he will serve as a brilliant addition to an already fantastic Warriors team. The Dubs currently sit on the peak of the Western Conference with a 15-2 record. Stephen Curry has been pretty much unplayable all season but would love to have his ‘splash brother’ back for this remontada season.