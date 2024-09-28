“Bill Russell Did Not Receive 11 Rings”: NBA Photographer Shares Struggle Behind Celtics Legend’s Iconic ‘11 Rings’ Picture

One of the pioneers of the game, Bill Russell was a big part of what made the Boston Celtics a decorated franchise in the NBA. The Celtics and the Lakers are two teams who have always butted heads over having the most NBA titles. But the C’s wouldn’t have had a case had it not been for Russell winning 11 championships with the team. But did you know Russell did not have all his rings in his iconic 11-ring picture?

Legendary NBA photographer Nat Butler joined Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s The Hoop Collective. Windhorst brought up the picture as one of his most iconic non-action photos. That’s when Butler revealed the real story behind that frame.

“Bill Russell did not receive 11 rings. And a lot of fans don’t know that after they won a couple of championships, they no longer got rings. So, we had to borrow rings from some of the teammates and some of the front office people in order to signify that particular shot.”

The fact that he was the one who shot the picture of Russell wearing 11 rings signifies the legends of the game he must’ve spent time with. He even went on to share a rumor from back that time. Butler mentioned that the Celtics players then received other items instead of a championship ring.

“There’s rumors that one year instead of a ring he got cufflinks, he got a watch. There was a rumor that the Celtics had a deal with Zenith and guys got a Zenith TV console instead of getting a ring.”

Over the years, some moments in the history of sports get immortalized with a well-timed picture, and the NBA is no different. But Russell’s picture donning all 11 of his rings had effects outside the NBA as well.

The influence of Russell’s iconic picture

One of the greatest to ever play the game of soccer, Lionel Messi too donned a similar pose with Adidas. The former FC Barcelona star posed for a picture after winning his 8th Ballon d’Or.

In the picture, Messi can be seen wearing four rings on each of his hands and sitting in the same fashion as Russell did in his iconic picture.