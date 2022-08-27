Giannis Antetokounmpo forks out $1 Million despite negating LeBron James’ $1.5 M expenditure on personal health

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the kind of player who doesn’t forget his roots. His upbringing was hard and for him to make it to the NBA itself was nothing short of extraordinary.

Of course, his rather supernatural gifts have helped him become one of the best players in the league. He has surpassed all expectations and now as he enters his prime, there is hope that he will become an all-time great.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a player on their hands who can bring the franchise to the forefront of the NBA. Since his arrival, they have already leapfrogged several big market teams and they have their sights set on being among the biggest revenue generators.

Naturally, Antetokounmpo gets a big paycheck, his current deal will fetch him $228 million. And for someone who was selling trinkets in Greece just 10 years ago, this is a big, big step.

Giannis wants to give back and more importantly, he wants to help out those in need. To that avail, he has decided to invest in healthcare.

Giannis Antetokounmpo announced his partnership with Antidote Health, an organization that offers access to affordable healthcare to all. “Growing up, my family and I experienced first-hand what it’s like to not have access to affordable healthcare”. pic.twitter.com/q6oMvi6Sir — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) August 10, 2022

Greece native Giannis Antetokounmpo invests big in Isreali telehealth company!

Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a part of an investment round that saw Israeli telehealth company, Antidote, receive $1 million in funding.

The reason for investment is simple, he doesn’t want anyone to suffer from a lack of healthcare. The pandemic has helped realize the true potential for telehealth and Giannis has recognized its value for the masses.

Antidote Health has taken on professional NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo as an ambassador in the interest of spreading the message that accessible, affordable healthcare is a fundamental human right. ✍️ by @ZachyHennessey: https://t.co/NXanRua8Zt — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 14, 2022

Giannis defies LeBron James’ $1.5 million investment in personal health in favor of general healthcare

While his comments on LeBron James’ $1.5 million investment in personal health still stand it is interesting to see that for him the broader spectrum of mass healthcare is a place worthy of investment.

So as per Giannis, he doesn’t deem a $1.5 million investment in self-healthy worthy and why would you? When you are an NBA player coming all the way from the streets of Greece, everything seems out of proportion already, a $1.5 million bill is outrageous.

But for Giannis, healthcare for the masses means much more. He knows that even his relatively small $1 million investment can make an impact on lives.

The stance is slightly different for now, although we think that as time goes on Giannis will also end up investing in his body, just maybe not as lavishly as LeBron James.

