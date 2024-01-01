“Kobe Bryant Wasn’t Happy with Nike”: Venture Capitalist in 2020 Revealed Lakers Legend Was About to Start a Shoe Company Owned by Players

The LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was in contact with his team to create designs for his own shoe company, set to be named ‘Mamba’, according to X (formerly Twitter) user Shervin. A thread by the user revealed the kind of plans Kobe had already made for the company, apart from the fact that he was not happy with Nike.

The tweet included a range of details, including images of the shoe designs, a screenshot of the Twitter user’s calendar that showed the meeting details, as well as a picture of Bryant alongside Gina Ford, who was Usain Bolt’s manager.

“I met with Kobe Bryant in late December 2019. Kobe [Bryant] wasn’t happy with Nike and was going to leave it in 2020. Kobe was going to start Mamba, a shoe company owned by players. He passed away weeks later. What he was about to do in business was going to eclipse his sports career,” the main tweet read, as the thread went into the details.

Shervin also explained how the company was going to be revolutionary, claiming that the shoes could also connect with a ‘Mamba’ app,

“The the idea of the tracker in back back (attached by strong magnet) connected a great Mamba fitness app and integrated coaching/motivational features,” Shervin wrote.

A part of the company, since 2003, Kobe and Nike saw the release of eight sneaker pairs. He signed a deal that was said to pay him $10 million a year, which means that he ended up receiving around $170 million until 2020. Of course, Bryant’s wife Vanessa eventually renewed their deal with Nike, in 2022.

Vanessa Bryant eventually renewed Nike contract after Kobe Bryant’s death

Vanessa had also initially gotten into a bit of a scuffle with Nike. She had alleged that the company continued producing the MAMBACITA even when she had decided to not continue to sell them, according to NPR.

Made to honor Bryant’s daughter, the shoes led to Vanessa refusing to re-sign with Nike. However, she eventually agreed and signed a contract the following year.

Of course, especially in Kobe’s absence, his wife was bound to stick with the global giants. Nike has lifetime contracts with superstars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant and has found incredible success with the Air Jordan brand as well.

Still, if the late Lakers legend was around, he could have been expected to either straight-up refuse, or give the company a run for their money before signing with them again. With youngsters like DeMar DeRozan and Jayson Tatum idolizing the Mamba, Bryant is one of the biggest inspirations of the present generation and would have demanded a greater effort from Nike to market his shoes.