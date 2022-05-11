“I miss Kobe Bryant”: Nuggets’ star Jamal Murray gets candid about his emotions surrounding the late Lakers legend

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray gets completely honest about his feeling on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

It’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen Jamal Murray on the court. And frankly, you’d have to be an incredibly lousy fan of the game, if you haven’t regretted that being the case.

As the YouTube clip above shows, the man’s array of layups, wiggle with the ball, posters and so much more. Quite simply, when he is on the court, he may have a dogged mentality, but the man is an entertainer through and through.

Speaking of that mentality though, it is one that is very clearly inspired by a certain Lakers legend. One that was a 5-time champion. One that (weirdly appropriately) nicknamed himself after a very specific kind of snake. And one, that tragically passed away in 2020, but left an impact irreplicable by any former player in the history of the NBA.

He was inspired by the late great Kobe Bryant. And recently, the man got unequivocally honest on the matter, on Twitter.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Jamal Murray admits he misses Kobe Bryant to all the fans on NBA Twitter

The loss of Kobe Bryant has left a hole in the heart of countless fans everywhere, to the point that there are countless murals of the man across the globe.

More than anybody else though, it seems to be the players that once interacted with the legend the most during his life. And it appears that Jamal Murray was one of them as well.

Why do we say this? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

I miss Kobe — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 11, 2022

Us too, Jamal. Us too.

