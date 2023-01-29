“Skip Bayless You’re Pathetic”: Fans Ridicule FS1 Analyst For Horrible Take on LeBron James and Lakers Not Getting Crucial Foul Call

In recent seasons, Skip Bayless has made hating on LeBron James a staple of his brand. He has quite literally become the butt of jokes due to his habit of going after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Whether he plays well or he plays badly, the FS1 analyst has made it a point to criticize the 38-year-old.

In December of 2022, Bayless presented a slightly different front which was surprising for NBA fans. He began to praise LeBron James and his game. But he has again gone back to his usual ways. After the Lakers lost to the Celtics in a controversial manner in OT, Bayless took to Twitter to launch an unfair attack on Bron.

Fans, however, were not impressed by it. They called out the host of Undisputed for his blatant hating.

NBA Fans lash out at Skip Bayless’ tasteless take on LeBron James

The close contest against the Boston Celtics ended horribly for the Lakers. Unfortunately, the game wasn’t decided by skill but by a bad call from the referees.

Just as the eventual loss was stinging the entire Lakers community, Skip Bayless wrote on his Twitter: “The truth is, I think LeBron was relieved he didn’t have to go stand by himself 15 feet away and make one free throw. No one has missed anywhere near as many close-game late-game free throws as LeBron since he came into the league.”

Fans were not okay with Skip making up scenarios to attack LeBron.

The Lakers continue to lose despite Anthony Davis’ return

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t catch a break. This season seems to already be out of their grasp and even making it to the playoffs is gonna be a tough uphill climb.

With Rui Hachimura’s addition and AD’s return, the team definitely has more depth than before. However, after their most recent loss to their eternal rivals, the Celtics, the Lakers now have a 23-27 record. Wouldn’t be easy to overcome this gap in their win-loss ratio.

