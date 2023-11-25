“You’re That Great of a Basketball Player…”: Kawhi Leonard Praises Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for 62-Point Effort

Kawhi Leonard once again proved that he is a good sport. Despite the Los Angeles Clippers losing 106-116 to the New Orleans Pelicans, the 2x NBA champion did not fail to give his flowers to the show’s stars, Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Advertisement

Williamson and Ingram combined for 62 points in this win, proving their potential as the future stars of the NBA. The duo combined on shooting 54% throughout the game, thus beating out all contentions, even against elite defenders like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor. Kawhi never overlooks such sheer brilliance on the court and always has the right words of praise for it.

Advertisement

Speaking to the press after the game, Leonard responded to Tomer Azarly, saying “They’re [Ingram and Zion] great players. They’re going to have nights like this. They got it going early, and once you make a few shots and you’re that great of a basketball player, it is just open range for you.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BenGolliver/status/1728308604065964111?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Pelicans currently stand on the top of their In-Season Tournament’s West Group B, maintaining a 3-1 record. On the other hand, the Clippers are having a tough start to both the regular season and the In-Season tournament. The LA side sits dead last in the In-Season group, having won just one game of the four they have played.

While the Pelicans are showing great determination to win this trophy, the same thing cannot be attributed to the Clippers. Though their lineup consists of veteran stars like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, coach Ty Lue has been unable to figure out the best fit for his Big 4. This has also caused the Clippers to lose several of their regular season games, making them lack in playoff contention as well.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are the next big stars from the New Orleans Pelicans

In the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans must have cracked the jackpot with their two stars, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Both players have been cornerstones in helping the Pelicans maintaining their relentless efforts to establish a decent record.

Advertisement

Zion Williamson is having a phenomenal season this year, given he seems healthier than the past two years. Williamson was on a long injury layoff for over two seasons, missing over 126 games since his draft in 2019.

However, this season, Williamson seems to be showing a new vigor. The 2019 #1st pick has been absent for only three games this season. Against the Clippers, Zion put up 32 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds, alongside his teammate Ingram contributing 30 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.