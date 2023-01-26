“Yuta Watanabe Needs to Chill!”: Kevin Durant Reveals His Hilarious Beef With the Nets’ Hottest Role-Player

Dec 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and forward Yuta Watanabe (18) celebrate during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets finally seem to have their mojo back. When fully healthy, this team has revealed itself to be a force to be reckoned with. Frankly, they are now starting to be the Brooklyn Nets that everyone has been hoping for the last 3 years.

Of course, a big part of that has been the greatness of Kevin Durant. And of course, the added support of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons sure doesn’t hurt the franchise’s chances. However, what really makes this team click is how high-value its role players are.

And perhaps, of all the players on the roster, Yuta Watanabe is the best example.

The man’s jump shot is coming along, and he can make an impact on the defensive end as well. But more than anything else, the man knows to play hard on every possession.

Heck, as Kevin Durant was recently asked, perhaps the man plays a bit too hard.

Also Read: Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Nets Release Availability Update for 6ft 10″ Slim Reaper

Kevin Durant admits that Yuta Watanabe needs to relax a bit during basketball games

Kevin Durant is one of the best in the NBA, so of course, any team on the face of the NBA would be lucky to have him.

However, that isn’t quite the case for role players. For them, the NBA is a ‘what have you done for me lately?’ kind of league.

No matter how good the history of a player may be, if they aren’t performing at the moment, they have no job security. And it appears Yuta Watanabe not only knows that but also knows the solution to that problem.

And he does it so much, it even worries Kevin Durant.

That is a bit of a hilarious ordeal. After all, Watanabe has the star of the team just worried about his safety.

But perhaps, that’s exactly how it is on the best teams in the NBA.

When will Kevin Durant be back on an NBA floor?

Kevin Durant is currently sidelined due to an MCL sprain in his knee.

At present, ESPN reports that Kevin Durant’s recovery is on track as it should be. However, it will be another two weeks before the man is re-evaluated by the franchise.

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman Elbowed Magic Johnson”: Pistons’ ‘Bad Boy’ Ended ‘HIV’ Stigma Surrounding 6ft 9″ Legend’s return to 1992 All-Star Game