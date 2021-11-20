"They said I wouldn't be able to finish at the rim vs the bigs in the NBA... Looks like I'm doing just fine.": Grizzlies' Ja Morant reacts to leading the league in Paint Points

Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant talks about leading the league in paint scoring, shares he had a lot of naysayers in college

We are a month into the 2021-22 NBA season. Each team has played around almost 15 games, and there have been some surprises, and a few shockers as well. One of the biggest surprises this season has been the dominance exerted by Ja Morant.

Playing in his third year in the league, Ja has been sensational so far. He’s been avergaing 26 points, 7.1 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, all while shooting 38.4% from 3s. Ja has been one of the leading scorers in the league, and a main reason behind the Grizzlies’ 8-7 start to the season.

Recently, a graphic was released which highlighted the various leading scorers by zones in the current season. The lis had a lot of big names, as expected. It had Stephen Curry for 3 different zones of 3s, Paul George, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Tyler Herro, and more.

Leading Scorers By Zone pic.twitter.com/mmEj1Lls1v — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) November 19, 2021

Ja Morant reacts to leading the scoring in paint this season

The paint area is one of the areas that is traditionally thought to be the strong areas for the bigs. However, this season, a Point Guard is leading the way. When Ja ran acorss this statistic on Twitter, he couldnt hold back, and had to share that.

He added along and said,

coming out of college they were saying” i was too small & wouldn’t be able to finish at the rim vs the bigs in the NBA. ” looks like i’m doing just fine 🥲 https://t.co/aRTIo2eh3l — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2021

Ja Morant is doing really well this season so far. If he keeps up, he’d be in contention for the Most Improved Player award.