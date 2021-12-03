Basketball

“When Zion Williamson gets back, we can be really good”: Brandon Ingram gives his two cents on the Pels’ youngster’s injuries and return amid a horrific campaign

“When Zion Williamson gets back, we can be really good”: Brandon Ingram gives his two cents on the Pels’ youngster’s injuries and return amid a horrific campaign
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“He’s attracted to that, he likes that” – WWE Superstar explains why Vince McMahon likes him
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“When Zion Williamson gets back, we can be really good”: Brandon Ingram gives his two cents on the Pels’ youngster’s injuries and return amid a horrific campaign
“When Zion Williamson gets back, we can be really good”: Brandon Ingram gives his two cents on the Pels’ youngster’s injuries and return amid a horrific campaign

Brandon Ingram talks about his injured teammate Zion Williamson, and how he believes the Pelicans…