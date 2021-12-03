“When Zion Williamson gets back, we can be really good”: Brandon Ingram gives his two cents on the Pels’ youngster’s injuries and return amid a horrific campaign

Brandon Ingram talks about his injured teammate Zion Williamson, and how he believes the Pelicans are going to fair with the youngster back in the lineup.

This 2021-2022 has been disastrous for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Zion Williamson sidelined with injuries, Brandon Ingram and co. started their campaign with a dreadful 3-16 record.

Apart from Jonas Valanciunas’ increase in production, not a lot has been going well for the Pelicans. The team has been awful on the road, hasn’t been able to defend their home ground, and is getting blown out every other day.

To make matters worse, recently, Zion experienced soreness in his foot. What does this mean for his return? Delayed, yet again. ESPN’s Andrew Lopez disclosed how the Pels youngster had not taken part in the team’s practice, with no-reimaging scheduled.

Zion Williamson is experiencing soreness in his foot and his return has been delayed. Williamson did not practice today. The soreness has persisted. No re-imaging has been scheduled at this time. Williamson will be dialed back before ramping back up next week. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 2, 2021

Brandon Ingram talks about the return of Zion Williamson, and the impact it will create on the Pelicans

While it is understandable why the organization doesn’t want to put their star forward at any risk, its high-time NOLA fans get some clarity of his whole fiasco.

More recently, Brandon Ingram was speaking about Zion Williamson and the team’s latest struggles. The slender All-Star spoke about his fellow All-Star teammate, and how the team would surely be benefitting as soon as he returns to the lineup.

“I don’t have any expectations,” Ingram said. “It all depends on how healthy our minds are and what we’re willing to push through. It depends on us being healthy physically. But when he gets back, I think we can be really good. I think we still have some learning to do, especially for our young guys to figure out ways to scheme on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. But I think we can make steps to be a winning team.”

The ailing Pelicans are currently placed 14th in the West with a horrendous 6-18 record. All the fans and management can really hope for is Williamson to quickly make his return and help the team turn to its winning ways.