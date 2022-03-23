“Zion Williamson has not been cleared to pull anything like that!”: Brian Windhorst puts forth worrying reality of Pelicans’ star’s impressive Eastbay dunk

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reveals scary reality on New Orleans Pelicans star, Zion Williamson’s Eastbay dunk

We already got Klay Thompson’s return from injury this season. Now, the wait is for Zion Williamson.

Baby Shaq has got it all when it comes to playing on the inside. He’s got great touch around the rim, the body strength to dominate, and the bounce to jump a second, even a third time when needed.

Scarier yet, he isn’t exactly a bad free-throw shooter either, making nearly 70% of his charity shots over his career so far. So, there could even be some long-ball skills in the rough there.

Now, with all that potential being said, all fans really want to see now, is Zion coming back from the foot fracture that has kept him out this whole season. And in that respect, they were recently given a serious amount of hope, in that respect, from the man himself.

Zion Williamson just posted this to his IG story: (And if you’re wondering if it’s recent, he’s wearing his new Zion 2 shoe in it) pic.twitter.com/0Xy1EAmAww — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 23, 2022

That’s a pretty incredible dunk, to say the least, especially considering that he isn’t even in 1v1 scrimmages yet.

So, what gives? Is he finally okay enough to at least do contact training, or is this just a dangerous red herring?

Well, it appears that no one has to wonder any longer as to what the situation here is, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst clears it all up. But, spoiler alert, the report isn’t the kind to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Brian Windhorst reveals that he is extremely worried that the New Orleans Pelicans have not cleared Zion Williamson to try anything close to the dunk

Now, the Pelicans’ reluctance to let Zion Williamson back out on the court has been long chronicled at this point.

It happened in both his rookie and sophomore seasons, where the Pelicans greatly delayed his return to the court from a severe meniscus injury. And now, as fans of Zion Williamson would argue, it’s happening yet again.

However, the thing is, according to Brian Windhorst, things may not be as simple as that. Take a look at the YouTube clip below to hear his report on the matter.

If what Windhorst said appears to be true here, this could be a message of sorts from the player, to the organization, that he believes he is ready to ramp up his rehabilitation process. And for that sentiment, we don’t blame Zion.

But, on the other hand, are the Pelicans really wrong to be extra cautious on the matter of their franchise player? You may have heard it a gazillion times by now, but there has never been a player in the league even close to as heavy as Zion, at a 6’6” stature. And to add to that, he has sustained a fracture within his foot of all places, something caused due to excess stress in the area in 9 cases out of 10.

With that in mind, should Zion Williamson really be trying these things so soon? Or should he be thanking his lucky stars that this little stunt didn’t end up making things a whole lot worse?

