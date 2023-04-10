“Zion Williamson is a Mama’s Boy”: Pelicans Star, Who Signed $193 Million Contract, Still Watches Naruto Reruns With His Mother

Zion Williamson is one of the biggest talents in the NBA today. The Pelicans superstar is considered to be one of the future faces of the league. And, with his physique, skill, and explosiveness, that isn’t too far-fetched.

Zanos, as he is fondly referred to has had the weight of expectations on his shoulders for a long time. Even back in his college days, as the star forward of the Duke Blue Devils, Zion was expected to do great things. However, even high-level athletes need to take a break every now and then.

So, what did Williamson do during his downtime? Well, according to his mother, Zion is a regular “mama’s boy”. And, one of the things he enjoys doing with her was sitting on the couch and watching Naruto.

Zion Williamson is a Mama’s Boy and still watches Naruto with his mother

For most fans, an athlete’s life is limited to what he or she does on the court. However, it is important to remember, that every player has a life off the court as well. A family to go home to and people to take care of.

Well, Zion Williamson is doing just that. The Pelicans forward recently signed a new $193 million contract. Money, he is using to provide for himself and his family. After all, he wouldn’t be where he is without them.

However, despite signing such a big money deal, Zion’s tastes are not all that expensive. In fact, his mother, Sharonda Sampson once revealed that one of his favorite things to do is hang out with her. And, what do they do when they’re together? Sit on the couch and watch Naruto reruns. Something she revealed back during Williamson’s college days.

“He’s a mama’s boy and when we get time alone he’ll come over and we’ll watch the cartoon called Naruto. I don’t know what that is, but we’ll sit around and we’ll watch that. So, yeah, you don’t know that about him.”

Zion channeling his inner Naruto 🦊🍥 pic.twitter.com/brAD9laxtC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 15, 2022

While his mother has played an integral part in his life, Naruto Uzumaki has too. The anime character taught Zion many important lessons. And, having been such a big influence, it isn’t all that surprising to see Williamson incorporate the character into one of his shoes.

Air Jordan revealed the newest Zion 1 shoe in partnership with Naruto

Zion Williamson’s obsession with Naruto knows no bounds. The man is in love with anime, and his latest collaboration with Air Jordan showed just that. The company announced its latest edition of Zion 1s, dedicated to the Naruto universe.

Naruto x Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 37 🍥 pic.twitter.com/TWpxid2VCV — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 4, 2023

It certainly is a great collaboration, and anybody who loves anime would love to cop a pair of these. Hopefully, Zion doesn’t keep them all to himself.