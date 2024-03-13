“Reminds Me of Young DWade and Young Kobe”: Shaquille O’Neal Places Anthony Edwards in High Company

Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves were suffering a 22-point deficit early in their clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t lose faith in Chris Finch’s boys at halftime. Lauding Anthony Edwards for leading the team to still be afloat in the game, Shaq went on to share some lofty praises for the youngster, drawing comparisons to a young Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

Anthony Edwards had an incredible first-half performance. By scoring 22 points and grabbing 5 rebounds, as per NBA.com, Ant-Man singlehandedly kept his side in the reckoning to win the game. After making sure that Edwards’ was appreciated for his aggressive style of play, Shaquille O’Neal further lauded the 6ft 4” star by comparing him to two of the best shooting guards of all time – Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant.

“This kid right here, he’s not stopping. Again, he wants it… He’s very aggressive, he can get downhill whenever he wants to. But I like him because if you look at him, he reminds me of a young DWade and a young Kobe. He’s going to score, he’s going to get his every time… I respect the kid and love the kid,” Shaq said on TNT Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards, recording 37 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal, backed Shaq’s take by going on to lead the Minnesota side to a huge 118-100 win. Clinching a huge victory over one of the best teams in the West, the Wolves also snapped a two-game losing skid.

Shaquille O’Neal has previously compared Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan

Being compared to some of the game’s greatest players isn’t new for Anthony Edwards. Apart from Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, the two-time All-Star has often been compared to Michael Jordan by analysts and enthusiasts.

Initially, during the 2023 summer, fans pointed out the uncanny physical resemblance between the two. A side-by-side photo went viral on social media, and it was pretty evident that Edwards and Jordan had an almost identical facial structure.

Later, during the 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign, a video also took rounds on social media, showcasing the indistinguishable style of play between them. As seen in the clip uploaded by @The_Barftender on X, right from their patented fadeaway jumper to their energy on the defensive end, all of it looks eerily similar.

Shaquille O’Neal also chimed in on the trend. Over the summer, the Big Aristotle posted several stories that indicated that he also agreed with the comparison.

More recently, Kevin Garnett has been one personality from the basketball world to draw comparisons between the two. After previously claiming that Ant did have a young, 1984 Michael Jordan vibe to his game, Garnett also compared the youngster to a prime 1988 MJ after a game-winning 44-point performance against the Indiana Pacers last week.

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves will surely be content with Edwards’ production. However, they will hope that the youngster can consistently grow and lead the franchise to multiple championship wins in the future.