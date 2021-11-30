“Rudy Gobert really out here doing Mike Tyson impressions during a game!”: Jazz star has cringe inducing lowlight right after embarrassing Damian Lillard

Jazz star Rudy Gobert has a hilarious low light after an incredible block against Blazers superstar, Damian Lillard

The success of the Utah Jazz has flown under the radar this season.

Sure, their performance in the playoffs hasn’t been great. And a large part of that is because whenever it really comes down to it, the team tends to throw away their ball movement heavy offense for inefficient isolation possessions. Even with those flaws in mind though, the team certainly deserves a chance to right their wrongs… right?

At the end of the day, Paul George was nothing close to the player we know and love in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. And just the next season, not only did he have an MVP-type campaign, but he even led the Clippers to their first ever Conference Finals.

So, with that being said, perhaps we shouldn’t judge the Jazz too quickly. And look, Rudy Gobert even had an amazing highlight from their emphatic win against the Blazers… before he flubbed all that effort for a hilarious lowlight.

Let’s get into it already, shall we?

Rudy Gobert does his best impression of Mike Tyson as Jusuf Nurkic gets an and-1 at the rim

Now, to be fair to everyone on the Jazz here, they did put away the Blazers rather easily, with the final score standing at 107-129. However, this little part of the game won’t exactly act as a confidence booster for anyone on the team.

Peep the tweet below.

1) Rudy Gobert with a terrific block of Dame at the rim

2) Decides to box the stanchion in celebration

3) Realizes play is still happening

4) Nurkic AND 1 pic.twitter.com/phAIn88zRd — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 30, 2021

Yep. Those truly are some magnificent boxing moves, right there!

Jokes aside though, we’ve all had embarrassing moments at some point in life. So what if the Frenchman had his own… in a game watched by millions around the world…

Sorry, Rudy! We just couldn’t help but cover it ourselves.

