Basketball

“Zion Williamson’s recent appearance has prompted the Pelicans to make some changes to their kitchen staff”: The Duke sensation, who is currently recovering from a broken foot, looks out of shape

"Zion Williamson's recent appearance has prompted the Pelicans to make some changes to their kitchen staff": The Duke sensation, who is currently recovering from a broken foot, looks out of shape
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“You can see Stephen Curry having that love for the game”: Legend George Gervin dishes out some huge compliments while explaining how he enjoys watching the GSW MVP
Next Article
"Y'all really paying Russell Westbrook $44 million for this? Lol": Celtics hilariously clown the Lakers after Dennis Schroder schools the Brodie
NBA Latest Post
"Y'all really paying Russell Westbrook $44 million for this? Lol": Celtics hilariously clown the Lakers after Dennis Schroder schools the Brodie
“Y’all really paying Russell Westbrook $44 million for this? Lol”: Celtics hilariously clown the Lakers after Dennis Schroder schools the Brodie

Boston Celtics run a hilarious chyron throwing major shade at Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, as Dennis…