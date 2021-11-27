“Kinda predicted this last month or so would be the hardest part for Klay Thompson”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about his Splash Brother and how this stage of recovery is so hard on KT

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about Klay Thompson and why this last month or so would be the toughest part of recovery for him

The Golden State Warriors took down the Portland Trailblazers 118-103 last night. That win pushed the Dubs to an incredible 17-2 start to the season. They are now 10-0 in the last 10 games at home, securing each win by at least 10 points or more.

Stephen Curry was marvelous tonight. He went off for 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. All five Warriors’ starters were in double digits, and it was a collective team win to sail past Damian Lillard and co.

However, there was a sight after the game, which broke all Warriors’ fans’ hearts. After the game, the rest of the team left for the locker rooms, but Klay Thompson was sitting on the bench for a long time. He had a towel draped over his head, and he appeared to be crying.

Klay wants to be out there so bad 😔

Stephen Curry talks about Klay Thompson and why this part of the recovery is the hardest for him

After the game tonight, Klay did not leave the bench. Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green walked out of the locker room to talk to him, and accompany him back inside. It was an emotional time for Klay. Having his teammates and coach support him and show him love matters a lot.

Klay Thompson is just now walking off the court back to the locker room. He's accompanied by Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Draymond Green who were all out there talking with him.

After the game, Steph was asked about Klay. He was asked how proud he was of Klay Thompson for doing this the right way. Steph replied and said,

“I think going into this particular season and him getting closer than he’s been to getting back on the floor, that’s hard for him. I kinda predicted that this would be the hardest part for him. He’s got the basketball back in his hands, he’s feeling like himself, he’s playing pick-up… Good thing we’re talking weeks instead of months now!” “It shows how much the game matters to him… It’s gonna hit him sometimes, and we gotta be there to support him.”

Steph explains why this is one of the hardest parts of the comeback for Klay

Having Klay back healthy and prepared is the top priority for the Dubs. Hopefully, Klay stays strong till then and keeps working on getting better. Once he would be back on the court, things would work out themselves.