“They Might Actually Get Off Draymond [Green]”: Warriors Have Discussed Trading 34-Year-Old Star

The Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers opened the floodgates in the NBA, and no player is safe. The Golden State Warriors are among the teams steadily looking to improve their roster and are now considering breaking up their core further. NBA insider Sam Amick reveals there have been internal discussions in the organization on potentially parting ways with Draymond Green.

Amick made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the frantic rumors and trades taking place ahead of Thursday’s deadline. One of the teams he’s keeping an eye on is the Warriors. The front office is extremely desperate to bolster their roster, even willing to trade away Stephen Curry’s last running mate from their core championship team. Amick said,

“As of yesterday, we’re looking at it like, ‘Oh boy, they might actually get off Draymond.’ The loyalty questions come into play with a situation like that too. I don’t think it’s going to happen, but it’s 100% been discussed internally.”

Green is never one to stand out in the box score, but he is an instrumental figure in the Warriors’ identity. However, this isn’t the first time the Warriors have dangled Green’s name in trades. Last season, Green shared links to the Lakers, which ultimately fell through.

The Warriors have had opportunities to add stars in the past but chose to stand pat. They are starting to feel the consequences of their decisions as they are barely in the play-in tournament picture. Draymond has always been supportive of the front office’s choices. He’s aware the team will be aggressive in the trade market and has accepted he may be a casualty of it.

At the deadline, the Warriors will be aggressive about getting better

Green revealed that Warriors owner Joe Lacob is not content with the team’s 25-24 record. Ownership aspires to return to a place of contention and is eager to swing for the fences to add star power alongside Curry.

The four-time NBA champion is currently making $24 million this season. Curry’s hefty contract adds another variant to match contracts for a potential trade for a star player. For example, Kevin Durant is earning $51 million this season. The Warriors have shown interest in reuniting Durant with Curry. Adding Green to a deal with Andrew Wiggins makes the money work and the trade significantly more feasible.

Of course, the odds of acquiring Durant are low. However, packaging Green in a deal for another star could be enough to add the necessary support for Curry to make another deep postseason run.