New Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi Game Announced! Everything We Know So Far!

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi was one of the best video game series on the PS2. Now it is making a comeback on the next-gen consoles.

The DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi series was a miracle on the earlier line of PlayStation consoles. It was the first 3D Dragon Ball game series. It provided a whole host of things to do for fans. You could follow along with the Dragon Ball story and play certain scenarios that have certain win conditions.

For example, in the fight against Nappa in the Saiyan Saga, you have to delay the fight instead of defeating Nappa until Goku arrives. You could also collect Dragon Balls and ask Shenron to grant you wishes. We do not know if these features will return in the new game but let us discuss this.

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi Series to Make a Comeback for the Next Gen; Bandai Namco Announces New Game

Bandai Namco has revealed a new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi title 🔥 Coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC See the debut trailer: https://t.co/1e0Z70Ym9c pic.twitter.com/iRihDk9XI4 — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) March 6, 2023

The trailer mentioned in the tweet showed some gameplay of the old Budokai Tenkaichi 3 game which is the fan favorite of every early 2000s Dragon Ball Z fan. The franchise will be making a return after a 15-year absence. On popular fan demand, Bandai Namco is making a new edition of the series since a lot of the previous Dragon Ball Z games have been hit or miss. For those unsure of what was great about Budokai Tenkaichi, the game covered every single story in the Dragon Ball franchise.

One could play as Broly, Frieza, and other villains in character-focused chapters with unique objectives. The game had a huge roster of playable characters and one could unlock them through the story mode. The Cell and Buu saga in the story mode was one of a kind and gave players the toughest time. The trailer does not show much. However, we do see an intense Goku transformation which was received by the starved Tenkaichi fans pretty well.

Screw MK12, this is the fighter game we’ve been wanting 💯 — CT (@CTthegamesgears) March 6, 2023

This made my day☺️ — joe (@joepasta24) March 6, 2023

It is safe to say that we are as excited about this game as others on the hype train. The DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi series was an innovative era of Dragon Ball games. We do not know anything about the release date but as soon as we get an idea, we will let you guys know.

