Hogwarts Legacy delay 2023: When will the game release for PS4 and Xbox One?

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 06/03/2023

For the last month, Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the highest-grossing games across platforms like PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. A few more last-generation consoles were also supposed to get added to the list of platforms that carry the game. However, Avalanche Studios announced a Hogwarts Legacy delay for PS4 and Xbox One.

Announcing the delay on Twitter, the developers said they are working hard to give every platform player the best experience.

When will Hogwarts Legacy release for PS4 and Xbox One after the delay?

Updating the PS4 and Xbox One players about the release da,te of the game, Hogwarts Legacy tweeted saying “The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms.”

However, the delay would not be for long. Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One release date is May 5, 2023. With this announcement, the expectations of last-gen console players have increased.

Is Hogwarts Legacy delayed again?

While there is no explanation regarding the delay in release, it will be safe to assume that the developers are looking to iron out every possible bug before the game comes to PS4 and Xbox One. Besides, the developers will have to adjust to the tech that the PS4 and Xbox One run on.

When the game was initially released, players had to adjust the graphics for PC, even when they had the best graphics cards. This delay, just like the previous ones is most likely a precautionary measure.

Since the game was launched, players have been giving extremely positive feedback to the game. The game currently has 124,308 positive reviews on Steam. For now, the game is available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It will be available for Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

