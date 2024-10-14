Former Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist Stephen A. Smith Points at the Eagles Fanbase for Nick Sirianni’s Post-Game Reaction

The Philadelphia Eagles won their Week 6 outing against the Cleveland Browns by a score of 20-16 — and while this should have been the only trending topic, head coach Nick Sirianni drew considerable criticism after a heated exchange with a few fans.

A video clip that has since gone viral shows Sirianni engaged in an animated shouting match with Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the final moments of the game on Sunday. He was seen gesturing toward the seating area of the fans in green, hinting that he could no longer hear them booing.

For context, fans started booing the coach, and some even started chanting “Fire Nick,” after the Eagles failed to execute a single scoring drive in the first quarter. This has been the case for all six games this season, with the team struggling to make their mark at the early stage.

Thus, when the team won the matchup, Sirianni took a jab at the fans from the stands. This incident has since caught a lot of fire, sparking all sorts of reactions from netizens. The call for his firing is now even more intense. Stephen A. Smith, however, has a different take to offer on the situation.

Having worked in Philadelphia for 17 years, the former columnist understands that the fanbase is quite emotional about their franchise, and their expectations can weigh heavily on the person in charge.

In Sirianni’s case, as Stephen A. argued, the head coach did everything to demonstrate to Philly fans that he wasn’t all talk and was willing to do whatever it took to win the game.

“I’m looking at him, knowing that fan base, being a former columnist with the Philadelphia Inquirer, it does get to a point where it’s like, now you got to show up. So, whatever it takes for you to get that little something extra out of you, you do it. You do whatever it takes because they are already down on you.”

The Eagles’ record under Sirianni has been quite exceptional over the last three seasons. He has even led the team to Super Bowl LVII in 2022.

Sirianni boasts an overall 37-19 record, which is nothing short of impressive as well. However, a moment of weakness on the sidelines has become fodder for fans online.

Stephen A. further defends Sirianni’s reaction to the rowdy fans

After yesterday’s incident, Sirianni might be the most disliked coach of the season, having broken the unwritten rule of aggravating his own fans. Moreover, considering it wasn’t a particularly impressive victory, many are confused as to why he chose to react so enthusiastically.

Stephen A., however, offers an explanation for why Sirianni pulled off such a stunt. The leading analyst believes that the head coach is simply trying to integrate himself with the fanbase and perhaps thought that the trash-talk would be appreciated, bringing out the best in both parties.

“He’s pulling out all the stock to try to gravitate and integrate himself with that fan base because he believes that is the kind of stuff that they’ll like. Talk smack to us, now go on the field to back it up, and get it done.”

Regardless, booing and sledging are significant aspects of fan culture in Philadelphia, and most players and coaches are typically accustomed to it. Thus, it may have been just a moment of weakness from Sirianni on the sidelines. And surely, he will learn from his mistake.