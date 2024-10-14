mobile app bar

Eagles Fans Turn to Jason Kelce as Last Hope After Nick Sirianni Disappoints

Sneha Singh
Published

Jason Kelce and Nick Sirianni
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

It has been a frustrating year for the Philadelphia Eagles fans. With the team failing to score a single point in the first quarter during the last six outings, coupled with Nick Sirianni’s antics, fans believe it’s time for Jason Kelce’s comeback—not on the field, but as the head coach!

According to a recent report, Philadelphia supporters have started flooding their local radio stations with an interesting demand: they want the former Eagles center to step up as the head coach, especially after Sirianni mocked the rowdy fans in celebration at Lincoln Financial Field — following a win against a weak 1-4 Browns team.

While it’s uncertain if Kelce is ready for a coaching role, especially with his broadcasting gig on the line, fans believe he would be the perfect fit.

With Kelce in the mix, an internet user also remarked on how quickly situations can change in the NFL and it would be a bold move to bring in Kelce as the HC’s replacement. He is sure right with his assessment, considering that the former center has no coaching experience under his belt.

This fan, meanwhile, pointed out the unpleasant exchange between Sirianni and the Philadelphia crowd and said how that might’ve catalyzed the fans’ anger.

Notably, Kelce played in Philadelphia for 13 long seasons before hanging up his cleats earlier this year. Talking about Sirianni a few months back on the 94WIP Sports Radio, he had nothing but praise for his former coach.

“He makes critical decisions when it means the most and by and large he gets those really right,” Kelce said. “I’ll say this wholeheartedly, he’s the best team-meeting coach I’ve ever been around… He would hold guys accountable.”

Thus, it’s not easy to argue that Kelce would want to replace his former coach, even if an opportunity presented itself. They have a long-standing, positive history to illustrate this. Nevertheless, fans are still adamant about the possibility.

The majority expected a sweeping victory over relatively weaker opposition, the Cleveland Browns, with many of their players injured in the Week 6 matchup. The crowd grew increasingly restless as the Eagles’ offense struggled to establish a foothold on the field, with boos and cries of “Fire Nick” raining down on the head coach, inciting a reaction from him.

As the Eagles managed to scrape by a 20-16 win, Sirianni made a gesture toward the crowd that didn’t sit well with the fans. The HC cupped his hand to his ear to seemingly mock the lack of jeers from the audience after the team’s victory. This escalated to a war of words between him and some fans as the coach exited the field.

Now, fans online are arguing that the coach’s actions toward his own fans are unacceptable, which has led to Kelce becoming a potential head coach candidate. Another incident that really bothered fans was when the current head coach decided to bring his kid to the post-game presser, prompting speculation that Sirianni was using his children as human shields to avoid tough questions.

As the Eagles stabilize their score with their win over Cleveland at 3-2, Nick Sirianni’s squad needs to put some work into their upcoming matches if they wish to calm the Philly fans.

