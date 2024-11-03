0 Passing Yards for Daniel Jones at Halftime Prompts Harsh Reactions From Giants Fans

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants injured quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The nightmare continues for the New York Giants, as Daniel Jones’ offense fails to secure even a single passing yard in the first half against the Commanders. The star quarterback makes history, but not in a good way.

The Giants, being the bottom dwellers in the league with a lack of leadership from Jones, have clearly given up on their production numbers. It became even more apparent when they locked horns against the Commanders — one of the most balanced teams of the season. Until halftime, Jones was able to record just four completions on six attempts, with zero passing yards.

Frustrated fans joked about this disappointing, bizarre record, with some even playfully dubbing it the ‘most Daniel Jones stat ever.’

Daniel Jones went crazy in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/LFpFgHMfos — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 3, 2024

One unsurprised fan commented, “Average Daniel Jones game.”

Another fan uttered, “Can’t believe they paid him so much. Killing the franchise.”

“My grandma could’ve done that with her eyes closed,” a fan wrote in frustration.

“Probably never been done before. Elite,” another fan joked.

It was certainly an embarrassing stat line, not just for Jones but for the entire Giants franchise, who were humiliated on their home turf, MetLife Stadium.

This stat line made the Giants quarterback the first quarterback since 1991 (as far back as recorded) to have zero or fewer passing yards and one or more passing TDs in the first half of a game with more than five passing attempts.

That said, at least Jones had one piece of positive news to share in the first half. He had thrown his first touchdown pass in front of his home crowd for the first time in 672 days. To put it in perspective, the last time he threw a touchdown at MetLife Stadium, Malik Nabers was still a sophomore at LSU.

Meanwhile, his opponent, rookie Jayden Daniels, is on a path to revive a franchise from the dead. He continues to give fans an action-packed show. And this week was no different. He led the Washington side to their seventh win this season with a final score of 27-22.