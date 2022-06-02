“Don’t make eye contact with Tom Brady, it’s just oof”: Charles Barkley had the Buccaneers Quarterback blushing in his golf match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Tom Brady played in the latest edition of ‘The Match’ alongside Aaron Rodgers, and analyst Charles Barkley couldn’t help but gush over Brady.

‘The Match’ has become a big thing in recent years with the Buccaneers quarterback seemingly partaking in it almost every year. Last year in fact, Brady was pitted against Aaron Rodgers.

This year, the two were eammates against two of the best young quarterbacks in the league. As is customary during the leadup to this golfing match, there was some massive trash talking, mostly by the old school vets.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers don’t hold back 💀 pic.twitter.com/bs9DK7rA8n — PFF (@PFF) May 27, 2022

Rodgers and Brady both have made incredible clutch plays in the NFL, and they continued their streak in the golfing match, showing out against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers sank the putt to win the game, getting a good read from Tom Brady and confidence boosts from Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman.

Tom Brady gets called cute by Charles Barkley

There were definitely some entertaining moments during this golf match. Rodges explained what went through his mind during the game winning shot.

“I felt really good about [the putt], to be honest,” Rodgers explained. “Tommy gave me a great read. I heard Trevor [Immelman] and Charles [Barkley] in my head telling me I was going to make it, and I felt good about the line when I hit it, I knew it was going in. It was a fun day.”

Mahomes and Allen gave the two veterans a good fight, especially with Mahomes coming in clutch with a few good putts. However, it wasn’t enough in the end.

What a CLUTCH putt for Mahomes on hole 6 👏 (@att) pic.twitter.com/YpPY50UOeG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Charles Barkley was absolutely oobsessed with Brady. He couldn’t get over how good looking the quarterback looked and made it clear to Tom.

barstoolsports: Charles Barkley is mesmerized looking at Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/3051FPpLY7 — The Sports Zone™ (@TheSportsZone__) June 2, 2022

Barkley does have a point though. Even at 44 years old, Brady looks exceptional.

