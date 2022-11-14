$10 Million R&B Music Legend Once Begged Peyton Manning Not To Sing Ever Again

UT Alum Peyton Manning in the stands during the first round of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, June 10, 2022. Tennvsndbaseball 0191

Peyton Manning is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. The superstar quarterback started his career at the highest level in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts made the franchise his own.

Over his 14 year long stint for the Colts, Manning guided his team to the playoffs on 11 occasions and even lifted the Lombardi once. The 5 time league MVP joined the Denver Broncos in 2012.

Even during the final few years of his professional career, Manning was second to none. In fact, in his final NFL season, Peyton guided the Broncos to a Super Bowl win.

The incredible footballer became a poster boy for the league and a result, he was showered with a lot of cash by the NFL. Moreover, his outstanding business sense has also allowed him to add immensely to his overall worth.

Johnny Gill Isn’t a Fan Of Peyton Manning’s Singing

The $250 million quarterback has invested in various businesses and is still involved with a number of brands. He hosts shows, he is a TV star, he is the face of several ad campaigns, in short, there is nothing Peyton cannot do, apart from singing.

Yes, the football superstar is a true all-rounder but some of the top names in music don’t think he can sing. Back in 2016, Manning was seen singing ‘Rocky Top’ at a bar in Nashville and while everyone else in the club was enjoying it, R&B legend Johnny Gill didn’t seem to like it that much.

As per TMZ, when Gill came across Manning’s Karaoke video, he advised the football star not to quit his day job for a singing career as not many would like to hear him sing.

Of course, it was all in good fun and finally, fans got to know there is something Peyton cannot be the best at. Back to 2022, Peyton and Eli have changed the way football is viewed.

On the ManningCast, the football stars watch games and discuss the nuances of the sport and the ratings suggest that football fans can’t get enough of it.

