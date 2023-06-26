10 Years After Going Broke, Travis Kelce is Making $5,000,000 Per Annum Just Through Endorsements

Veteran Tight End Travis Kelce is truly one of a kind. While he often makes headlines for his off-field shenanigans, there is absolutely no doubt about the fact that he can single-handedly reverse the outcome of any football game in his team’s favorite. After all, TEs don’t often get $57,400,000, 4-year deals in the NFL. However, around 10 years ago, there was a time when Travis almost went broke by not looking after his finances.

Rookies in the NFL tend to go overboard with their spendings and that is exactly what Travis did. Earning just over a million in his first year with the Chiefs, Travis ended up burning all of it on new cars, sneakers, a super expensive Rolex and a high-end apartment. Fortunately, the star TE soon realized his mistake and is now well settled with plenty of dollars in his bank account.

Travis Kelce is making $5 million per annum through endorsements alone

All thanks to his exceptional TE skills, Travis secured a $46.8 million extension deal after his rookie contract ended. Moreover, in 2021 when his first extension deal ended, he signed another extension, this time surpassing the $55 million make. However, there have been several NFL stars who also earned big over the years but still ended up going bankrupt. Kelce was being looked upon as a similar lavish spender as he had spent all of his rookie year money on depreciating assets.

Fortunately, Travis was quick to realize his mistake. He took the decision to build his financial knowledge by hiring advisors, and learned the nuances of business, as explained by Sports entrepreneur Andrew Petcash on Twitter. Steadily, Travis was able to get back on track and currently, he is earning enough to have the option of leading a lavish life just through his endorsement money.

As per Andrew, the Kansas City superstar takes home around $5,000,000 every year just by endorsing some of the biggest global brands like Nike, Tide, T-Mobile, Old Spice, Walgreens, McDonald’s, papa John’s, Sleep Number, and Dick’s sporting goods. Most importantly, Travis understood the importance of investing his hard earned money into upcoming businesses which is why, he ended up starting his stint as an angel investor.

Travis Kelce owns multiple lucrative businesses

Travis is surrounded by a group of sharpe individuals who are surely guiding him in the right direction. The TE has successfully leveraged his fame to grow his own ventures like, Hilo Nutrition, Casa Azul Spirits which is a tequila soda brand, a limited edition cereal brand called Kelce’s Krunch, and premium clothing brand Tru Kolors.

As one can expect, all these ventures are going to ensure steady clash flow for Travis, even when the NFL money stops coming in. In addition to all this, Travis has also taken a massive step in the field of sports broadcasting. Along with his brother Jason, Travis is raking in the moolah through his ‘New Heights’ podcast which is set for astounding growth in the near future.

The Kansas City champion did make a few terrible financial decision in the beginning of his pro career, but he recovered in time and successfully transitioned into a Sports entrepreneur.