$120 million Von Miller was sued for sending s*xually explicit pictures of a woman without consent

Von Miller had a dream run with the Los Angeles Rams after being brought over, but he’s had some issues with sending s*xually explicit pictures before.

The Broncos traded the All Pro away in November for second and third round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Miller was a hero for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

He harassed NFL MVP Cam Newton to no end in the Broncos 24-10 victory. He recorded 2.5 sacks in the game, defended one pass, and forced two fumbles. His strip sack in the first quarter led to a touchdown, and he forced another crucial fumble in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Von Miller turns 33 today 🎉 Never forget his MVP performance in Super Bowl 50 🏆pic.twitter.com/PWFTn9aocm — PFF (@PFF) March 26, 2022

Miller is one of the greatest outside linebackers of the current generation, and he added to his legacy by winning a Super Bowl with the Rams last year.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and other unmarried athletes are missing the edge according to Colin cowherd

Von Miller sent s*xually explicit pictures without consent

Right now, Von Miller is a member of the Buffalo Bills, signing a six-year, $120 million contract with the team, but he’s being troubled by something he did back in 2020. A woman, going by the name Jane Doe, is suing Von Miller for sharing private photographs of the two during “s*xual acts.”

However, she was under the impression that the pictures would never be shared based on an understanding she reached with the linebacker.

Jane Doe is now suing Miller for sending those pictures to “two well-known celebrities” in May 2020. Doe claims that Miller sent the pictures as a way to get revenge.

The lawsuit states that Jane Doe believes the pictures were sent “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage.” There were two separate instances of the pictures being sent.

The first was sent on May 7th, 2020, with a message saying, “This the b*tch you want? You can have her dawg.” Then another message was sent three minutes later with a message saying “This the b*tch you want?”

The woman wants monetary damages and also cautions young women against this kind of behavior. “This case is a cautionary tale for young woman [sic] that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” as per the lawsuit. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”

Von Miller Sued For Allegedly Sending Woman’s Nudes Photos To Other Celebs Von Miller was hit with a lawsuit from a “Jane Doe,” who claims he shared intimate photos of the two with a pair of celebrities in a…https://t.co/5WIM2VwJYV pic.twitter.com/Iu8bbkpUpd — It’s Finn (@WhatFinnLikes) April 21, 2022

Also Read: “Hold my nuts little b*tch”: Mac Jones causes massive brawl after torching Brian Burns and Panthers defense