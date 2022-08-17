“Hold my nuts little b*tch”: Mac Jones causes massive brawl after torching Brian Burns and Panthers defense

Mac Jones has always had a competitive fire in him, and he showed that fire during a Pats-Panthers practice which resulted in a massive brawl.

The second year quarterback will look to build on his impressive rookie season. He was the fifth rookie quarterback taken in the first round last year, but he played better than everyone taken ahead of him.

Jones settled well into the Patriots style of play, nothing flashy, but getting the job done. New England spent a lot of money last season to improve the offense, and the changes worked.

The Pats deployed Jones in the perfect system, leaned on their ground game, and carried a strong defensive effort to the playoffs. Of course, Mac Jones’ playoff debut didn’t really go to plan, but the future looks promising.

the coaches and players think mac jones is good, the analytics think mac jones is good, the film thinks mac jones is good, but twitter users think mac jones is bad https://t.co/aqfp0w9fFS — nick (@verdugoredsox) August 15, 2022

Mac Jones causes brawl at practice with Brian Burns

During the offseason, teams often have joint practices with other teams, and the Patriots and Panthers teamed up. Things got a little out of hand after Mac Jones torched the Panthers defense.

He threw a touchdown pass to rookie Tyquan Thornton, and that started off a chain of events which led to a brawl. Mac Jones apparently walked up to Brian Burns and said, “Hold my nuts little B*tch.”

Mac Jones just went up to Brian Burns following a long touchdown pass to Tyquan Thronton and said, “Hold my nuts little B*tch” which lead to a massive BRAWL here at #Patriots camp. Burns then pushed Jones over leading to punches thrown by Kendrick Bourne and others defending QB1 — Simon Charles (@S_CharlesNFL) August 16, 2022

Burns, an up and coming star for the Panthers defense, denied this rumor. He made the Pro Bowl last year in his third season in the NFL, and he’s on his way to being a great defensive end in the league.

Things are always tense during joint practices, and there’s definitely nothing personal here. After all, what’s the NFL without some pushing and shoving?

