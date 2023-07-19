$13,400,000,000 Worth Jerry Jones Once Gifted a Super Bowl Ring to Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of the most influential figures in the NFL and being the business shark that he is, the spotlight is always on him. The $13,400,000,000 worth business tycoon raised eyebrows once again after the story of him gifting a Super Bowl ring to the Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas recently surfaced.

Jerry Jones as the Cowboys owner has played a major role in taking the team’s value to unprecedented heights. It’s not a coincidence that the team later came to be known as the ‘America’s Team’. However, Jerry Jones, multiple times has landed in uncomfortable scenarios, and this one is no different.

Jerry Jones Once gifted a Super Bowl ring to Judge Clarence Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys owner has once again gained a lot of attention as news broke out that Jerry Jones gifted a Super Bowl ring to Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas. However, it’s not yet clear when Jones gifted the ring, but according to the Morning News, the justice disclosed it on his 1994 ethics form.

An expert revealed through The Dallas Morning News that the ring which dates back decades could be now worth $100,000 or even more. With that being said, the value of a Super Bowl ring majorly depends on the person selling it. If it’s a former player putting the ring up for an auction, the bid can exceed $100,000. Robert Kraft once sold his Super Bowl LI ring for charity for more than $1 million. The gift does sound very expensive but, Judge Clarence Thomas and Jerry Jones have been close friends for a long time.

Jerry Jones’ longtime friendship with Supreme Court Judge Thomas Clarence

Judge Clarence Thomas has been a Cowboys fan for a long time. During his confirmation hearing, Thomas even openly admitted his love for the team to the then-senator Joe Biden, “I’ve been a Dallas Cowboys fan for 25 years.” Thomas’ longtime friendship with Jerry Jones was also noted in a New York Times report on donations to Thomas.

The report suggested, “Over the years, he flew in Mr. Jones’s private jet. Mr. Jones gave him a Super Bowl ring. He attended the Cowboys’ training camp, and when the team played in Washington, he sat in the owner’s box.” Amidst all this, the ‘Super Bowl ring gift’ report has given fans another major topic of discussion.