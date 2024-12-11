149 Shows, 21 Countries, 10 Million+ People: Taylor Swift’s Proud Boyfriend Travis Kelce Shares Astonishing Eras Tour Numbers

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After 632 days since the Eras Tour kickstarted, Taylor Swift’s unprecedented world tour came to an end on December 8th. Like Swifties worldwide, Travis Kelce couldn’t be prouder of her for this journey, which came with a lot of broken records.

In the latest episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce took a break from sports talk to give a shoutout to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the unprecedented success of her tour. “Well, shout out to Tay as the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end,” the Chiefs tight end said gleefully.

This led Jason to curiously ask how long the Eras Tour was. For NFL fans, it may have felt like an eternity, and Travis confirmed this by saying it lasted two years [started on March 17, 2023, and ended on Dec. 8, 2024].

Jason exclaimed in awe upon hearing this figure and wondered how many shows she performed in this timeline. Though Travis was unable to pinpoint whether the number of shows performed was 149 or 152, he did say that it was a “fu*k ton.”

Jason, however, soon pulled up the stats and confirmed the number of shows to be 149 across 21 countries — truly unreal. Travis echoed the same sentiment and further revealed that the Eras Tour recorded a historic footfall of 10 million+.

“It’s insane. Absolutely insane. Over 10 million people in the stands over the course. Like, accumulatively. It’s pretty crazy.”

Travis then proceeded to highlight and congratulate Taylor Swift for maintaining the insane production values of her show across countries. For all these reasons, he argued that the Eras Tour was the best tour in the world.

“Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show. Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything. But that was a full production, man… It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people. And mostly because of Taylor.”

The Eras Tour truly has been a remarkable exhibition by Taylor Swift for her fans. But for the Bad Blood hitmaker, it was also a challenging yet fruitful experience.

Taylor Swift reflects upon the Eras Tour

As Taylor performed at the final show of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, the pop sensation expressed gratitude to her fans for “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging” experience of her life. The ‘All Too Well’ singer had also recently noted that, despite touring since she was a teenager, the Eras Tour has been an experience that felt “completely unrecognizable.”

As big and eye-popping as the numbers are, the tour’s legacy lies in inspiring a niche industry of handmade accessories, mainly friendship bracelets. The bracelets have been a major theme of the Eras Tour and reportedly a million+ fans were seen rocking one at various shows. For Swift, however, the legacy of the tour lies in the joy of shared friendship and memories.

“I never thought that writing one line about friendship bracelets would have you guys all making friendship bracelets, making friends and bringing joy to each other… That is the lasting legacy of this tour,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

With the tour now over, it’s expected that Swift will become a staple presence in every Chiefs game. Considering how incredible this year has been for her, it wouldn’t be surprising if her Midas touch helps Travis Kelce lead the Chiefs to a three-peat.