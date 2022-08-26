NFL

$165 million Russell Wilson’s ‘Why Not You’ attitude helped him land Ciara Wilson and publish a children’s book

$165 million Russell Wilson's 'Why Not You' attitude helped him land Ciara Wilson and publish a children's book
Shubham Bhargav

Previous Article
"Bloody hundred": Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century in England and vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
$165 million Russell Wilson's 'Why Not You' attitude helped him land Ciara Wilson and publish a children's book
$165 million Russell Wilson’s ‘Why Not You’ attitude helped him land Ciara Wilson and publish a children’s book

NFL superstar Russell Wilson has co-authored a children’s book along with his wife Ciara to…