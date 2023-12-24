2 Years After Rocking ‘Home Alone-Style’ Cleats, TJ Watt Sports Similar Themed Hoodie Before Thrashing the Bengals

Pittsburg Steelers linebacker TJ Watt seems to be quite the Home Alone fan. This identity was first revealed when he wore the Chris Columbus movie’s style shoes into an NFL game in 2021. However, two years later, he sported a similar themed jersey as the Pittsburgh Steelers played against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

As the linebacker arrived at the stadium, he was seen wearing a white hoodie with “Little Nero’s Pizza” written in bold, and beside it was the logo of the famous Pizza company from the movie “Home Alone.” He styled the sweatshirt with black pants and white sneakers.

Furthermore, Watt looked calm and composed before the game. With a cup of his preferred drink in his hand, the cameras captured him singing the song “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan as he headed towards the stadium. He sang the very first lines of the song, “It’ll be fine by dusk light I’m telling you, baby,” and the Saturday Night went more than just fine for the star linebacker, as the Steelers went on to thrash the Bengals in 34-11 win.

The fans enjoyed each bit of the video, sensing it was the calm before the storm for the Bengals. They commented on the video with some hilarious reactions while some fans were already predicting what was about to happen on Sunday night.One fan said,

Another fan stated,

One different fan expressed,

A user predicted,

One fan also posted a link to the hoodie, if anyone’s interested in buying it.

The Bengals’ offensive line struggled throughout the game against the Steelers defense. Pittsburgh took a 24-point lead in the first half and the Bengals weren’t able to score a single point. Cincinnati picked up the pace in the third quarter but that wasn’t enough to win the game. TJ Watt had a good game as he finished with 2 tackles and a sack.

TJ Watt’s ‘Home Alone’ Fashion

The star linebacker wore special cleats in 2021 during the game against the Tennessee Titans which featured two movies in each of his shoes. One of his shoes showcased the famous movie character Kevin McCallister from Home Alone with the line “Merry Christmas ya filthy animal line”. On the other cleat was Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” featuring the caption “Where’s the Tylenol?”

The Home Alone films seem to be special for TJ Watt as when he has included the movie’s theme in his uniform, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been victorious. In the Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans in Dec. 2021, the Steelers won the game by 19-13 and Watt recorded 4 tackles and 1.5 sacks.