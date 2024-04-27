CJ Stroud Poses Serious Questions On the Chicago Bears After They Picked Caleb Williams First Overall

Chicago Bears are being lauded for their efforts to build a star-studded team for the 2024 NFL season. However, as they are busy building a system around their No.1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Texans QB CJ Stroud has voiced serious questions for the franchise over their recent moves.

Stroud feels glad for Caleb Williams, and appreciates the support he is receiving from the Chicago Bears. Yet, he is puzzled why the Bears management didn’t back their former QB, Justin Fields, during his three seasons as a starter.

Stroud in a recent interview stated that Fields wasn’t bad, instead he was young and skilled for the starter role at Chicago. The issue was Justin Fields didn’t have a strong offense to display his talents, unlike Caleb Williams now has. The Texan QB stated,

“So they’re giving Caleb Williams the shot to figure it out with structure and stability, which are left for him. But that just confused me that they wouldn’t do that for Justin, because I think Justin never had a bad season.”

In his three years with the Bears, Justin Fields had a tough time, winning only 10 out of 28 games. He threw for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. The numbers aren’t great, but it’s clear the Bears’ offense wasn’t strong during that time.

However, things are looking up for the team now that they’ve landed star QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL draft. Plus, they have got star players like WR DJ Moore, WR Keenan Allen, RB D’Andre Swift, and TE Cole Kmet. With this strong lineup, Williams has a winning team behind him, something the Bears couldn’t provide for Fields.

NFL World Responds to Justin Fields Snub

CJ Stroud had his thoughts on former Bears QB Justin Fields, but social media had mixed opinions. Some felt Fields had enough time to prove himself in three seasons but didn’t perform well, especially with his four year rookie contract nearing its end. They thought the Bears needed a full roster overhaul to start winning. Others supported Fields, believing he could have succeeded given the right circumstances. A fan stated,

It’s time to move forward as the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. But it’s unclear if Fields will start this season for the Steelers, as they also got veteran QB Russell Wilson, who’s eager for a comeback after two rough seasons with the Broncos. The 2024 season will be a battle for the starting QB spot between them. With just a year left on his contract, Fields needs to give his all to earn the trust of his team and fans.