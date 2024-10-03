2 Years Ago, Michael Irvin Predicted Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill Would Regret Leaving Great QBs; He Was Spot On!

To get what you want in the NFL, sometimes you have to take risks. For wide receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, that meant leaving Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks to get their desired contract extensions.

As both individuals are evidently struggling on the field this season, Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin’s statement offered back in 2022 has regained national attention.

In an interview following Adams’ and Hill’s trades from the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, Irvin said that he personally could never have asked for a trade from the Cowboys. The reason? Not wanting to leave Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman’s side.

“You left Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — I don’t know if I could’ve ever left Troy Aikman. I don’t think I could’ve done that.”

His stance back then was clear, you choose a game-winning QB over a colossal contract. The former would’ve ensured the longevity of their careers. Irvin’s dynamics with Aikman are proof enough. The duo won three Super Bowls together over their decade-long alliance.

Not only that, the former WR also had 641 catches for 9,949 yards and 54 TDs in 128 games with Aikman, a testament to their on-field prowess. Irvin also added that the intrigue of big-city life shouldn’t have impacted either player’s decision. To him, their on-field business should have been their top priority:

“You can still go live [in Las Vegas and Miami] in the offseason… you’re making $30 million; you can have houses in two places. I think the most important thing is taking care of what’s on the football field.”

The veteran highlighted that while money matters, putting up the numbers is more crucial. Without wins and adequate performance, it will be difficult to find a place in the league. He called it “meritocracy;” if the impact isn’t delivered, you shorten the time you’re making the big money.

However, both Adams and Hill have enjoyed evident success in their new franchises. It is the 2024 season that has witnessed the regular season woes take over. Just four weeks into the 2024 campaign, and neither appears to be capitalizing on their skills.

Adams, after missing the Raiders’ Week 4 win, has reportedly requested a trade out of Sin City. Meanwhile, Hill has just 10 catches for 87 yards in the Miami Dolphins’ last three games, the bulk of which have been played without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. So, where does this leave the two NFL stars?

The next plan of action for Adams and Hill

Adams and Hill have experienced tremendous regular season success in their new surroundings. Both men earned First-Team All-Pro honors in each of their first two years with their new clubs.

But since leaving their previous organizations, they’ve failed to make an impact in the playoffs. Even though they’re making more money, they’re not better positioned to win a Super Bowl.

Despite a 1-3 start and Tagovailoa’s injury, Hill remains confident in the Dolphins. He reaffirmed his commitment on Wednesday.

Talking to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, he said, “We’ve got a beautiful team [in Miami], and I want to be a part of it.” For now, it seems like he won’t be reuniting with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The same cannot be said for Adams and Aaron Rodgers. Many analysts have predicted Adams will rejoin Rodgers on the New York Jets in the wake of his trade request.