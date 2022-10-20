2023 NFL Rotational Program: Here’s How You Can Get In

Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NFL offers internships and rotational programs to young aspirants who want to work with the league in any capacity.

The NFL actively seeks out aspiring individuals by offering a variety of entry-level programs, including summer internships, the NFL FILMS Internship, the Junior Rotational Program, etc.

NFL Summer Internships are posted. We are once again looking for grad school folks interested in football data and analytics. Here’s our job description https://t.co/J0yz40Rt0S pic.twitter.com/28YuTez4nu — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) November 30, 2021

NFL’s early career programs give students exposure to all of the league’s businesses while building meaningful connections and introducing them to intriguing career prospects. These programs act as a pipeline for entry-level and future leadership talent.

NFL’s Junior Rotational Program

The Junior Rotational Program of the NFL is to built around a set of tasks that will provide participants the chance to contribute to the success of the company while also providing them with an unmatched learning opportunity.

Participants in the programs will go through multiple cycles over a predetermined time. They are assigned to a department for 6 to 12 months during each rotation with project-based tasks.

Along with receiving thorough orientation and training, participants in the Junior Rotational Program will also be assigned mentors from higher management and have the chance to network with them.

NFL placement opportunities are determined by organizational requirements and individual performance. Events, Finance, Football Operations & Officiating, International, Marketing & Sales, and Media are some of the current participating sectors.

After completing the program, individuals can look into opportunities in higher education at NFL teams and partner organizations, or outside the NFL.

I posted an opportunity for an unpaid internship and I’m amazed the comments I get. It’s not even for me. It’s for someone else and I would have jumped at it in college. I had 3 unpaid internships in school, double majored and had a job. SMH — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

The NFL Films Spring 2023 Internship programs will start from February 21st to May 12th, 2023. Applicants must be available for at least three full days per week for the duration of the internship session.

Here’s How You Can Apply

To intern with the NFL, you do not have to be a professional athlete. Everyone who enjoys football and sports is welcome. Interns in the NFL work in a variety of departments.

How the league keeps the 120 million fanbase happy is what one will get to know and learn. Visit the NFL Career Page for information on how to apply for each program.

If you want to work for a specific NFL team, you should contact them directly. Typically, internship listings can be found on team websites or at job fairs.

